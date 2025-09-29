ModernGhana logo
Suicide not an option, help always available — Dr. Adomako-Boateng

By Eric Gyimah II Contributor
MON, 29 SEP 2025

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, has called for greater empathy and compassion toward people struggling with anxiety disorders and emotional distress that often trigger suicide attempts.

Speaking during a media engagement to mark this year’s World Suicide Prevention Month, Dr Adomako-Boateng assured individuals experiencing hopelessness and suicidal thoughts that they are not alone. He encouraged them to seek support, stressing that “help is always available.”

The health director described suicide as a major global public health challenge, noting that about 727,000 people die by suicide worldwide each year, with many more attempting it. Ghana, he said, has not been spared.

Between January and June 2022, 2023, and 2024, a total of 452, 548, and 545 people, respectively, attempted suicide in the country. Within the same periods, 49, 44, and 80 lives were lost to suicide. In the first half of 2025 alone, 558 suicide attempts have already been recorded, with 46 ending in death.

Dr Adomako-Boateng revealed that the Ashanti Region has also witnessed a worrying rise in mental health disorders and suicide-related incidents, particularly among the youth. He said the region recorded 45, 81, and 56 suicide attempts between January and June 2022, 2023, and 2024, of which 1, 5, and 7 were completed suicides. For January to June this year, 66 attempts and 3 deaths have been reported.

Highlighting the theme for this year’s campaign, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” Dr Adomako-Boateng stressed that society must play its part in saving lives. He urged stronger partnerships between the Ghana Health Service and schools, religious groups, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations to create support systems for vulnerable people.

He also called for mental health to be fully integrated into primary health care delivery and for mental health services across the Ashanti Region to be expanded.

As Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end, Dr Adomako-Boateng appealed to the media to sustain education and awareness efforts throughout the year. He further encouraged individuals battling distress or suicidal thoughts to seek immediate help through interventions such as the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

