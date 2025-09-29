ModernGhana logo
Dr. Apaak praises UDS for historic world championship triumph

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has hailed the University for Development Studies (UDS) football team after their historic triumph at the 2025 FISU University World Cup in China.

“Congratulations to the UDS football team for winning the 2025 FISU Cup. The Hon. Minister and I are proud of you,” Dr. Apaak wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

UDS stunned defending champions Paulista University of Brazil with a 2-1 victory after extra time in the final.

The Ghanaian side secured the world title with a dramatic last-minute goal from a corner kick, a strike that capped off an intense contest and sealed their place in history.

The victory has sparked widespread celebration across Ghana. Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman commended the players for their resilience and determination.

“After a spirited journey, players from Ghana’s University for Development Studies (UDS) have been crowned Champions of the University World Cup in China,” she stated on X.

“Your determination, teamwork, and resilience have lifted Ghana to the pinnacle of global university football. This victory is a triumph for UDS and the entire nation.”

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier described the triumph as a “truly historic feat,” noting that the players had showcased determination and teamwork that inspired young people nationwide.

“You have made the country proud,” he said, underscoring the significance of the win for Ghanaian football.

UDS, already African champions after winning the FASU Games in Lagos last year, have now conquered the global stage.

Their journey from regional dominance to international glory has been praised as a remarkable story of resilience and growth.

The team is expected to return home this week to a hero’s welcome in Tamale, where students, alumni, and sports fans are preparing to celebrate Ghana’s newest world champions.

