C/R: Bridge at Agona Nsaba risks collapse

The Agona East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), ACDCO Seth A. Williams, has appealed to the youth of Agonaman and Ghanaians at large to set aside selfish interests and divisions and throw their support behind President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Ghana” initiative.

“This effort is aimed to transform Ghana's economy and governance structure and promote nationwide development for a brighter future for all Ghanaians. By working together, citizens can contribute to make Ghana the country we all envisioned,” he stated.

Mr Williams made the call during an inspection and assessment exercise conducted by NADMO and the District Disaster Management team on the bridge over River Akora at Agona Nsaba. The inspection followed complaints from farmers about tampering with parts of the structure, which posed a danger to road users.

The team discovered that several nuts and bolts securing the bridge had been tampered with or removed, weakening the structure and creating serious risks for motorists, pedestrians, and farmers who rely on it daily.

“The bridge, if left unattended, poses a serious risk of collapse or accident, especially considering its frequent use by the local community,” Mr Williams warned.

The team briefed the Queen Mother of the Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Adjoa Nkansah Eduam III, on the severity of the situation and notified the Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah, for immediate intervention.

“We recommend urgent technical inspection and repair of the bridge by the Works Department of the Agona East District Assembly to restore safety, as well as immediate provision of warning signs and barriers to restrict heavy trucks usage until repairs are effected,” Mr Williams stated.

He further urged the involvement of the Ghana Police Service and watchdog committees to monitor and investigate any future tampering with the bridge.

“Continuous community sensitization on reporting any suspicious activities concerning public infrastructure is ongoing because the inspection confirmed that the Agona Nsaba bridge has been compromised through the removal of key structural components, rendering it risky for public use,” he added.

Mr Williams emphasised that NADMO has informed both traditional and political authorities, and swift remedial action is needed to avert disaster.

He concluded by urging young people to rally behind President Mahama’s leadership and the policies of the current administration. “It therefore behooves on the youth especially to rally behind President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC Government to reset Ghana and spearhead the needed development through the 24-hour economy and other juicy policies,” he said.