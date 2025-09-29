Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga hails Mahama’s UN Speech as a symbol of peace and justice

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdul Malik Maiga, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for delivering what he described as an inspiring speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Sheikh Maiga said the address, which focused on peace, justice, and humanity, reflected the essence of true leadership anchored in compassion and responsibility.

“This speech is about peace. It shows that respecting humanity is the most important duty of every person,” he remarked. “It also demonstrates that leadership must be guided by justice, responsibility, and compassion.”

He stated that, President Mahama’s solidarity with oppressed people, particularly his reference to the plight of Palestinians, stressing that the message underscored the global need to unite in pursuit of peace and human dignity.

Describing the President as “courageous, responsible, and just,” Sheikh Maiga said Mahama’s words served as a reminder of the universal call for justice and the shared responsibility of nations to protect humanity.

He urged Ghanaians and the international community to support initiatives that promote peace and safeguard human dignity, adding that President Mahama had once again proven himself as a leader every Ghanaian should be proud of.

Sheikh Maiga also appealed to Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to welcome the President back home, adding that his statesmanship at the 80th UN General Assembly had elevated Ghana’s image on the world stage.

He further called on the clergy to continue praying for President Maham,a asking for long life, divine favor, wisdom, and blessings upon the nation as a whole.