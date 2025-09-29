Dome SDA Church holds cleanup exercise

The Dome Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in the Taifa District of the Accra City Conference (ACC), on Sunday, September 28, 2025, held a cleanup exercise as part of activities commemorating its silver jubilee.

Protected with gloves, nose masks and safety footwears, the exercise which commenced at 7:00 A.M, saw congregants, led by the Church Elders and supported by other neighbouring well-wishers, use brooms, shovels, headpans, wheelbarrows and rakes to desilt choked drains, swept, gathered, collected and disposed garbage in and around the church's neighbourhood, located in the Dome East Electoral Area of the Ga East Municipality.

The church’s 25th anniversary, under the theme, “Gratitude and Growth: Celebrating 25 years of Faith and Unity,” has so far witnessed the launch of the anniversary's T-shirt, and embarked on an anniversary health walk in May and June last year, respectively.

Members of the 25th anniversary organising committee, apparently, believed that the exercise was part of the church's corporate social responsibility towards the church's community. Besides, to enhance sanitation conditions in the locality, and to stimulate attitudinal reformation among inhabitants towards restoring a healthy environment for the benefit of all.

The next activity on the anniversary calendar, the organising committee noted, is fun games slated for Sunday, October 19, after which the congregation will be expected to attend a Sabbath Service trip to the Central region, come November.

The silver jubilee anniversary of the Dome SDA Church is expected to be climaxed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, with a package that includes family church homecoming and an end-of-year harvest.