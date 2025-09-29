Ghana will not be a dumping ground for U.S. removals – Ablakwa assures

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dismissed claims that the recent lifting of United States visa restrictions comes with a hidden agenda to turn Ghana into a destination for deportees.

He stressed that under no circumstances would Ghana become a “dumping ground for US removals.”

He insisted that the Government would never compromise the country's sovereignty and security in exchange for improved visa privileges.

Mr Ablakwa was responding to what he described as “an avalanche of conspiracy theories and scaremongering” that followed the announcement that Ghana had become the only country to secure a reversal of the July visa restrictions imposed by the Trump Administration.

The Foreign Affairs Minister explained that while Ghana had agreed to accept a very limited number of West African nationals under a pre-vetting process, the arrangement did not involve US deportees or criminals.

“Ghana is not accepting criminals from the US,” he affirmed.

He clarified that the understanding with Washington was consistent with existing ECOWAS protocols and Ghana's Pan-African principles, since ECOWAS citizens already enjoy visa-free entry into Ghana.

“Our mutually beneficial deal with the US Government will not undermine Ghana's security and stability in any way,” he said, assuring Ghanaians that government would continue to act in the national interest.

Mr Ablakwa further dismissed allegations that the negotiations with Washington focused solely on removals.

He revealed that the talks, held under the instructions of President John Dramani Mahama, also covered major economic concerns including a reassessment of the 15 per cent tariff imposed on Ghana.

It also covered the prospect of a special bilateral trade arrangement, requests from US companies seeking opportunities in Ghana, and the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which the Minister described as vital for Ghana's garment and textile sector.

“The Mahama Administration deeply cares for you — we shall keep working tirelessly to protect our strategic national interest, and we shall ensure our best efforts benefit all Ghanaians,” he pledged.

The US Embassy in Accra has confirmed the reversal of the restrictions, announcing that it has resumed the issuance of five-year multiple entry visas to eligible Ghanaians.

It will be recalled that the Trump Administration introduced the restrictions in July, cutting Ghanaian applicants down to a maximum of three-month single entry visas in response to what Washington said were longstanding cases of visa overstays, particularly among students.

Following months of high-level negotiations led by Mr Ablakwa, Ghana succeeded in securing the restoration of full visa privileges, making it the only country affected by the restrictions to achieve such a reversal.

GNA