Farmer remanded over GH¢450,000 car fraud 

Prince Francis Djangmah, a farmer, who allegedly abetted with another person to defraud a car delear of GH¢450,000, has appeared in court.

Djangmah, 49, and his accomplice, known as Alfred Believe Ahiatsi, aka Honourable, are alleged to have collected the amount under the pretext of selling to the car dealer a black V8 Toyota Land Cruiser but failed.

Djangmah and Ahiatsi have been charged with abettment of crime to wit defrauding.

Ahiatsi, who is currently at large, has been additionally charged with defrauding by false pretences.

The court did not take Djangmah’s plea but remanded him into lawful custody.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer informed the court that investigations are underway.

The matter before the court is that the complainant Issaka Ndunia is a businessman whilst the first accused person Djangmah claimed to be a National Security Personnel and Ahiatsi the second accused person claimed to be an “Honourable man” with the erstwhile government.

In the month of December 2024, one Tahidu complainant’s brother who resides at Bawku in the Upper East Region received a phone call from Djangmah that they were offering vehicles for sale.

Tahidu then contacted the complainant that he had received information from Djangmah, who claimed to be a National Security Operative in Accra, that Ahiatsi from the erstwhile government was offering a black Toyota V8 vehicle for sale.

The complainant expressed interest, and in view of that, the complainant’s mobile phone number was furnished to Djangmah.

On December 16, 2024 at about 1000 hours complainant received a phone call from Djangmah and thereafter, pictures of the said black Toyota V8 Land Cruiser were sent by Ahiatsi to the complainant on his whatsapp.

The complainant’s mobile phone number was given to Ahiatsi, and they both started communicating on MTN numbers 0556773326/0545972629 belonging to Ahiatsi.

On December 20, 2024, at about 1200 hours Ahiatsi lured complainant to an area near the Jubilee house and swindled him of cash sum of GH¢450,000.00.

The complainant, who was accompanied by his two brothers, were informed by Ahiatsi immediately he received the money to proceed to Dzorwulu and pick up the said unregistered black Toyota V8 from the user of an MTN number 0593887569.

Moment after Ahiatsi had fled, the said phone number to the person at Dzorwulu and that of Ahiatsi were all switched off and all effort to reach them proved futile.

The Complainant also called Djangmah severally but he did not respond.

The complainant then proceeded to the Osu Police Station and the matter was reported.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Djangmah on September 19, 2025 at his hideout in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo District in the Eastern Region upon several phone calls place to him to report but he failed.

Djangmah in the course of investigation, admitted in his caution statement, saying that he connected the complainant to Ahiatsi.

Investigation revealed that, at about 1600 hours, which is approximately four hours after the commission of the crime, cash sum GH¢54,900.00 was forwarded from various MTN phone numbers to the momo account of Djangmah.

Preliminary investigation indicates that, Djangmah and Ahiatsi are part of a syndicate using such modus to defraud victims who fall prey to their tactics.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Ahiatsi and other members of the syndicate as investigation is still ongoing.

GNA