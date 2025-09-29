Sam George to announce next steps in DStv pricing standoff today

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel George, will on Monday, September 29, 2025, hold a crucial press conference to address the standoff between government and MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, over subscription pricing.

The briefing follows the Minister’s earlier directive to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to set up a stakeholder committee to examine DStv’s pricing model in Ghana. The committee, inaugurated on September 8, 2025, is expected to deliver its report the same day.

Its mandate covered a comprehensive review of DStv’s subscription fees, the development of commercially viable proposals to ease consumer concerns, and a roadmap to tackle cross-border piracy of DStv decoders and services from Nigeria into Ghana.

At Monday’s engagement, Samuel George will present the committee’s recommendations, which are expected to shape the government’s final position on the dispute. The Minister has on several occasions threatened sanctions, including suspension of DStv’s operations, while the company has pushed back against demands to reduce prices.

The outcome of the press conference could determine whether the deadlock gives way to compromise or escalates into regulatory action, making it a decisive moment in Ghana’s broadcasting and consumer rights landscape.