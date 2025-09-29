ModernGhana logo
It is inadequate for leadership to simply dissociate itself from Abronye, Wontumi reckless utterances — Ken Agyapong

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s campaign team has called for swift disciplinary action against the Ashanti and Bono Regional Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of gross misconduct and anti-party behavior.

In a strongly worded statement signed by campaign spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng, Esq., the team cited recent viral videos in which Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and Kwame Baffoe (Abronye) allegedly suggested that the party’s electoral register and processes were being manipulated to favor a particular candidate in the upcoming January 2026 presidential primaries.

The statement described the comments as a serious violation of the NPP’s constitution and warned that they undermine the party’s credibility and unity. “These comments amount to gross misconduct and a grave violation of the Party’s constitution. They not only damage the reputation of the NPP as a democratic institution but also directly threaten the credibility and unity of the upcoming presidential primaries,” it read.

Ken Agyapong’s team stressed that the two chairmen, as members of both the National Executive Committee and the National Council, occupy high decision-making positions and therefore carry significant influence. Their utterances, the statement argued, cannot be dismissed lightly. “For this reason, it is wholly inadequate for the party leadership to simply dissociate itself from their reckless utterances. It has to be both condemned and sanctioned,” it added.

The campaign has recommended that the NPP’s NEC and National Council summon the two chairmen before the party’s disciplinary bodies. According to the statement, such action is necessary to send a strong message that no member, regardless of rank or influence, is above party rules.

Failure to act decisively, the campaign warned, would only fuel perceptions of bias and reinforce claims that there is a deliberate attempt to skew the primaries in favor of a particular candidate. “The integrity of our primaries and the unity of our Party cannot be left at the mercy of indiscipline and reckless commentary,” it said.

The statement further assured NPP supporters that Team Ken remains committed to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process. It noted that robust anti-rigging mechanisms have been put in place to safeguard the sanctity of the primaries.

“We call on all party faithful to remain vigilant,” the statement concluded.

