Former BOST officials part of scheme that exploited Gold for Oil programme — IMANI Africa

A Coalition of Oversight Institutions including IMANI Africa policy think tank, has alleged that former officials of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) played a key role in a scheme that drained the country of billions under the Gold for Oil (G4O) programme.

The initiative, launched in December 2022, was meant to use Ghana’s gold reserves to pay for petroleum imports and reduce pressure on the cedi.

However, in a statement dated September 29, IMANI cited a forensic audit titled “G4O Audit Alert – Forensic Risk Assessment” that found that weak oversight and deliberate loopholes opened the door for revenue losses and illicit enrichment.

The audit, which drew data from the National Petroleum Authority, BOST and the Customs Division, reported that about GHS7.5 billion in tax exemptions was lawfully granted, yet the state still lost an estimated GHS7.2 billion because of missing documentation, unchecked exemptions and lack of reconciliation.

It cited undisclosed offshore assets, possible trade-based money laundering and breaches of fiduciary duty by some former BOST officials and an allied company.

“A supplementary investigative brief highlights specific, serious concerns regarding the conduct of former BOST officials and an allied company, suggesting they were central architects of a scheme that exploited the G4O programme. Evidence points to undisclosed offshore assets, potential trade-based money laundering, and breaches of fiduciary duties,” part of the statement read.

IMANI and its partners have recommended a full forensic audit of every gold ounce and fuel cargo, recovery of lost revenues through retroactive tax assessments, and prosecution of individuals and companies found culpable.

They also want quarterly publication of all contracts and independent audits to restore transparency.

