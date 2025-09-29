Bawumia storms Central Region to court delegates ahead of NPP presidential primary

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commenced a two-day campaign tour of the Central Region as momentum builds toward the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary in January.

The tour will see Dr Bawumia engage constituency and regional executives in a series of strategic meetings aimed at consolidating his support base and strengthening his flagbearership bid.

This latest outreach follows similar engagements in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, where he met party executives and delegates to rally support. His campaign team insists that such regional tours are vital for building consensus and unifying the party ahead of the contest.

Dr Bawumia’s bid has already attracted a wave of endorsements across the party structure, including support from sitting Members of Parliament, former District Chief Executives, ex-parliamentary candidates, constituency executives, and grassroots groups.

Positioning himself as the candidate to heal divisions and galvanize the party, Dr Bawumia has made unity the central theme of his campaign, pledging to lead the NPP back to power in the 2028 general elections.