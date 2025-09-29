Razak Opoku rebuts claims of Bawumia’s historic regional wins

Political analyst and Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has debunked assertions by Dr. Prince Hamid Armah of the “Rich Ideas Camp” that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the first NPP presidential candidate to capture more than two regions in his maiden electoral attempt.

According to Dr. Opoku, such claims are “never true” when weighed against historical electoral data, stressing that the facts speak otherwise.

Akufo-Addo’s 2008 Performance

Dr. Opoku pointed to the 2008 elections, when then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo secured victories in four out of ten regions — Ashanti, Eastern, Brong-Ahafo, and Western — with 49.13% in the first round.

In the run-off, Akufo-Addo maintained Ashanti and Eastern while increasing his vote share to 49.77%, a 0.64% improvement. Though he lost narrowly by just 40,586 votes (0.46%), the NPP still won 107 parliamentary seats, only nine fewer than the NDC.

Bawumia’s 2024 Record

By contrast, Dr. Opoku said Dr. Bawumia’s first attempt in 2024 fell short. The Vice President won three of sixteen regions — Ashanti, Eastern, and North East — with 41.75% from 275 constituencies. However, his final certified tally dropped to 38.2% after all 276 constituencies were declared.

Dr. Opoku stressed that the North East victory should not be counted as a new regional breakthrough since it was part of the Northern Region in 2008. By that measure, Bawumia effectively carried only two traditional NPP strongholds, Ashanti and Eastern.

He further argued that Bawumia’s performance in Ashanti lagged behind Akufo-Addo’s in 2008. Whereas Akufo-Addo polled 72.40% and 74.94% in Ashanti in the first and second rounds, Bawumia managed 65.36% in 2024.

Election Outcome and Parliamentary Deficit

Dr. Bawumia ultimately lost to President John Dramani Mahama by over 1.7 million votes, a margin of 14.67%. The NPP also suffered a crushing parliamentary setback, winning just 88 seats compared to the NDC’s 183 — a deficit of 95 seats.

By comparison, Akufo-Addo’s 2008 loss was razor-thin, and the parliamentary contest was nearly balanced.

Historical Context

Dr. Opoku further noted that Prof. Adu Boahen in 1992 managed one region and 30.29%, while John Kufuor in 1996 won only Ashanti yet polled 39.67%. Against this backdrop, he argued, Bawumia’s 38.2% as a sitting Vice President after eight years in office was far from historic.

Conclusion

Dr. Opoku said the numbers do not favour Bawumia’s camp and advised them to stop pushing flawed narratives.

“It would be advisable for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his people to stop discussing electoral data because no matter how they play with the numbers, it will still not look good for them,” he declared.