A Quick Note To Charlie Reindorf - Who Used To Be In Then President Akufo-Addo's Orbit: And Wants To See NPP 2028 Election Cycle People-Centred Manifesto Policy Proposals

Dear Junior, we are glad to note that you are keen to see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) select a presidential candidate for the 2028 election cycle who will champion innovative campaign policy proposals in the party's manifesto that will redound to the benefit of ordinary people across Ghana and empower them to bootstrap their own way to financial independence. Hallelujah. That is as should be.

Context of Inquiry

Clearly, it is in that spirit and that light that you wondered, in your comment on a TikTok video reel in which Hon. Bryan Acheampong - who seeks to lead the NPP as its next presidential candidate - listed what he said were innovative ideas that made a difference for Ghana, which originated from him when he was a Cabinet Minister during the Akufo-Addo presidency and apparently were all executed perfectly: asking buyers of cocoa to deposit money to secure supplies of cocoa beans; mooting the construction of the longest airport runway in the world and building Africa's biggest hotel - and rightly making you wonder how all that benefited ordinary people.

The Crucial Question

That said, and more to the point, Junior, the question that ought to exercise minds in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is what exactly those seeking to stand as the party's presidential candidate in the 2028 selection cycle intend to do to ensure that the Akufo-Addo era state-capture rent-seeking thievery that led to their defeat in the 2024 election cycle isn't repeated when it returns to power again (God forbid!), without having carried out the structural organisational reforms needed to ensure that - and, worst of all, that the NPP's bigwigs are still unapologetic about the pillaging that occurred in the eight long years they governed Ghana? Incredible. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiii, oooo, Junior.

Demand for Accountability

Furthermore, while we must all demand accountability from those currently in power - and insist that they put ordinary people front and centre in resetting our bankrupted national economy and bring relief to the masses who daily struggle to stay afloat in a cost-of-living crisis caused by elite-greed-flation flowing from unwarranted rolling price-gouging - we must also demand that all those who allegedly profited mightily during the Akufo-Addo presidency, from the state-capture rent-seeking pillaging of our country and the transfer of public assets to private pockets through grand larceny schemes are exposed, investigated, prosecuted in fair trials in open properly constituted law courts, sentenced to long spells in prison with hard labour and ordered to make restitution to the hapless country they robbed in broad daylight with such impunity. Full stop. Case closed.

Conclusion

Finally, Junior, yes, Ghana must be reset and made a shining African example of a thriving, peaceful and stable democracy that's a well-governed and more equitable society that benefits all its demographics. Full stop!

