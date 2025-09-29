ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bono: Assemblywoman lauds Berekum East 'pay-to-dump’ waste disposal programme 

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Social News Bono: Assemblywoman lauds Berekum East pay-to-dump’ waste disposal programme
MON, 29 SEP 2025

Madam Veronica Benewaa, the Assembly Member for the Nyamebekyere Electoral Area in the Berekum East Municipality, has lauded the assembly's 'pay-to-dump' waste disposal programme implementation in the area.

She explained that under the programme, the Assembly had put waste containers at strategic places that enabled residents to dump their household waste and paid some fees.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Berekum, Madam Benewaa said the programme implementation had improved environmental cleanliness as well as sanitation and waste management in the Municipality, saying the Assembly's Internally Generated Funds (IGF) had also improved accordingly.

She said, “Previously the residents just dispose of their household waste anywhere, contributing to poor sanitation and hygiene,” and commended Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, the Berekum East Municipal Chief Executive for her innovations.

She said with the programme execution, the Assembly had now taken charge of waste collection and disposal and advised the residents to change their attitudes towards waste disposal by dumping their refuse in the containers provided.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Razak Opoku rebuts claims of Bawumia’s historic regional wins Razak Opoku rebuts claims of Bawumia’s historic regional wins

2 hours ago

Bawumia storms Central Region to court delegates ahead of NPP presidential primary Bawumia storms Central Region to court delegates ahead of NPP presidential prima...

2 hours ago

It will be injustice to prevent girls from taking HPV vaccine — Atidzahto Muslim communities It will be injustice to prevent girls from taking HPV vaccine — Atidzah to Musli...

2 hours ago

‘Stop marrying by heart and giving birth by heart’ – ASWAJ National Imam advises Ghanaian Muslims ‘Stop marrying by heart and giving birth by heart’ – ASWAJ National Imam advises...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa West Africans arriving under US deportee arrangement not criminals — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

David Tamakloe, President of PRINPAG World News Day: ‘Support the media to keep you informed’ — PRINPAG urges public

3 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel George Sam George to announce next steps in DStv pricing standoff today

3 hours ago

It is inadequate for leadership to simply dissociate itself from Abronye, Wontumi reckless utterances — Ken Agyapong It is inadequate for leadership to simply dissociate itself from Abronye, Wontum...

3 hours ago

Former BOST officials part of scheme that exploited Gold for Oil programme — IMANI Africa Former BOST officials part of scheme that exploited Gold for Oil programme — IMA...

3 hours ago

Gold for Oil programme caused over GHS7bn revenue loss — IMANI reveals Gold for Oil programme caused over GHS7bn revenue loss — IMANI reveals

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line