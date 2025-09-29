Bono: Assemblywoman lauds Berekum East 'pay-to-dump’ waste disposal programme 

Madam Veronica Benewaa, the Assembly Member for the Nyamebekyere Electoral Area in the Berekum East Municipality, has lauded the assembly's 'pay-to-dump' waste disposal programme implementation in the area.

She explained that under the programme, the Assembly had put waste containers at strategic places that enabled residents to dump their household waste and paid some fees.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Berekum, Madam Benewaa said the programme implementation had improved environmental cleanliness as well as sanitation and waste management in the Municipality, saying the Assembly's Internally Generated Funds (IGF) had also improved accordingly.

She said, “Previously the residents just dispose of their household waste anywhere, contributing to poor sanitation and hygiene,” and commended Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, the Berekum East Municipal Chief Executive for her innovations.

She said with the programme execution, the Assembly had now taken charge of waste collection and disposal and advised the residents to change their attitudes towards waste disposal by dumping their refuse in the containers provided.

GNA