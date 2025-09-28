Since 1810, annually, the October Festival in Munich, capital of the German state of Bavaria, attracts visitors from near and far. Nowadays, around 6 Mio. locals, German, and international guests enjoy everything around German Beer and Bavarian cuisine. Years with very good weather see up to 7 Mio. visitors who want to have fun for two weeks, starting at the end of September, reaching into the month of October. What started as a wedding party gathering developed over generations into a tourist attraction with hotels around Munich sold out, flights overbooked, and ferries from the UK overloaded with partygoers.

In Blumenau, Brazil, in the middle of the jungle, Oktoberfest is celebrated and enjoyed annually. So in Las Vegas and around the world in various cities, as a Bavarian franchise. Lovers of good German beer and German Gemütlichkeit do not want to miss this autumn event that brings people together regardless of fame, fortune, class, or race. In a Beer Tent, all are one in the spirit of the event, in the atmosphere created by singers, bands, jokes, and nice ladies serving beer glasses as much as their skilled arms and hands can carry. Pretzel, grilled chicken, and pig's legs are eaten in countless numbers while students and housewives make excellent money serving the party folks. Hotels are booked out, restaurants around the Theresien Wiese, the location of the event, are filled with guests, bus operators carry the party people around from their hotels to the venues, tourist attractions near Munich see more tourists during these two weeks than at any other time of the year.

What had started as a humble event has become a landmark in the calendar of people wanting to enjoy life to the fullest and meet people with the same interests from across the globe. While Africans are left out, missing the spirit of cloning, to copy what works and make it work in different formats for them as well, these people can not be stopped from partying in Munich.

Cocoa and Chocolate are two other enjoyments around which people, even non-alcoholics, alcohol lovers, old people, and even children can gather annually to have fun. When an African enters church, his body automatically begins to dance to the glory of God, and more so because of the joy of music. While most whites, when hearing music, need to be asked to dance, black Africans start dancing at the spot, their hearts out, great to watch. Whites adore the Sunday church dresses, Africans walk through the streets of Europe in. They turn their heads around in admiration and potentially jealousy. They love African culture, especially African landscapes and African animals. To be called to a party is by reason, especially when not close family members are asked to join the party. They must even have a greater reason to make the effort and come all the way to the party. Dull official invitations from national Tourist Boards will never do the trick, while when the invitation swings, bodies start to swing and want to join the party to be happy. Many people are happy not alone or with a few, but when the crowd is big, they swing and swing till the night has gone.

Ghana instead sets up a Cocoa Week under the theme of health-related issues related to cocoa and chocolate, with a three-day event to lecture children and adults. Like at a Trade Fair, officials explain their mission, and no one cares. The music is not with them. The spirit of making money from chocolate is dead, but not yet gone. Like Lazarus, with the right man coming, it can be resurrected.

Ghana: Do you want to make money and enjoy a good life? Swing! Party! Invite your party folks to come and have a jolly good time with you. Let your moves show! Swing! Party!