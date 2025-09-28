'Unity without fairness is hypocrisy' – Ken Agyapong tells NPP members in US

Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has told supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States that calls for unity within the party will be meaningless without fairness.

Addressing a packed hall of party faithful who had travelled from across states to meet him, the outspoken politician received a rousing welcome, with songs and cheers filling the room. For many in the diaspora, his presence symbolised courage and a voice for fairness in the party’s internal politics.

When he mounted the stage, the atmosphere turned solemn. “Whilst we are asking for unity, we are asking for fairness. Unity cannot be built on silence or fear. Every voice must be heard. We shall not be cowards anymore,” he declared, drawing thunderous applause and chants from the crowd.

Ken Agyapong used the occasion to rebuke attempts to intimidate party members abroad, urging them to remain bold and firm. “You work tirelessly to provide for your families. No one in Ghana sends you money, yet some feel entitled to call from home to intimidate you? To threaten you? No. Be bold,” he charged.

He also reminded the gathering of the sacrifices that birthed the NPP in America, stressing that it was built on commitment, not fear or convenience. “The NPP in America was not born of fear or convenience. It was nurtured here, sustained by patriots who gave freely of themselves. No individual whether in Ghana or here in the United States will ever be allowed to claim it as personal property,” he said.

The Assin Central legislator further underscored the sacrifices made by members in Ghana, noting that lives, livelihoods, and properties had been lost in the struggle to build the party. “People have died for this party. People have lost their property, their livelihoods, everything they had, in service of our cause. Where were the so-called owners then? Never again. The threats must stop. What we seek is simple: free and fair elections.”

His remarks transformed the mood in the hall from expectation to jubilation, with supporters embracing and chanting songs of renewal.

By the end of his address, Ken Agyapong had firmly won the confidence of the diaspora members. To them, he was more than a politician. He was a leader who embodied courage, fairness, and vision, reminding the party that without fairness, unity would be nothing but hypocrisy.