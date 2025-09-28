'Jobs, vision, and integrity will shape the future' - Ken Agyapong tells Ghanaian youth 

Outspoken Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong

Outspoken Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, has delivered a poignant message at Webster University, urging young people to focus on creating opportunities through discipline, foresight, and courage.

In his address, he highlighted his clear mantra for jobs for young people as a way of securing the future.

Speaking to a packed auditorium, Agyapong outlined what he described as the “7 Determinants of a Successful Person in Business,” principles he said had guided his own entrepreneurial journey and could serve as a roadmap for Ghana’s next generation of leaders.

He emphasised that success begins with a vision and the courage to dream big, noting that too many young people limit themselves by focusing only on immediate needs, instead of on long-term goals.

“Every successful journey starts with a clear vision. Dream beyond your current situation and set ambitious goals,” he said.

Agyapong further highlighted courage and foresight as essential qualities, stressing that risk-taking and the ability to anticipate future trends are what separate true entrepreneurs from the rest.

But beyond ambition, he cautioned the youth that integrity must anchor every business decision.

“Without integrity, every achievement is short-lived. Trust is the foundation of any successful business,” he noted to applause from the students.

On financial discipline, he advised the cultivation of a culture of savings and investments to ensure stability and sustainable growth.

According to him, wealth multiplies when money is put to work, not when it is wasted on fleeting pleasures.

Closing his lecture, Kennedy Agyapong stressed the importance of humility.

“No matter how successful one becomes, humility keeps you grounded. It fosters respect, attracts loyalty, and opens doors to continuous learning and collaboration,” he added.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, who is now vying for the position of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known for his fiery political style, struck a notably reflective and mentoring tone at Webster University, urging students to rise above partisan politics and instead channel their energies into entrepreneurship and innovation.

Many attendees described the session as “inspiring and practical,” noting that the politician’s focus on jobs resonated deeply in a time when Ghana’s youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge.