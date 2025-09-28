Mahama’s speech at 80th UNGA a call to defend Ghana’s sovereignty and Africa’s leadership — Dr. Andy Alhassan

At the recently concluded United Nations Conference, Professor Andy Alhassan, a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Massachusetts, USA, commends the powerful and uncompromising address delivered by H.E. President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Prof. Alhassan, President Mahama’s speech was not only a reaffirmation of Ghana’s enduring commitment to justice, peace, and sustainable development, but also a profound reminder of the nation’s historic responsibility as a beacon of hope and a moral compass for Africa.

He stressed that the President’s words carried both clarity and conviction, resonating deeply with Ghanaians and Africans at large. “President Mahama’s call for Africa’s leadership to be recognized and respected sends a resounding message to the international community,” Prof. Alhassan noted. “It is a timely reminder that Ghana’s dignity and Africa’s rightful place in world affairs are non-negotiable.”

Prof. Alhassan further emphasized that the speech should serve as a unifying rallying point for Africans, including Ghanaians both at home and abroad. He urged citizens across political lines to stand together in defense of national pride and continental leadership, stressing that the protection of sovereignty and dignity is a shared responsibility that must never be compromised for political gain.

Reflecting on Ghana’s historic role, Prof. Alhassan observed that President Mahama’s bold intervention on the global stage reflects the enduring legacy of Ghana as a nation that champions democratic values, upholds justice, and advocates for Africa to rise and claim its rightful position in shaping global decisions.“Ghana has always stood tall in moments of global reckoning,” he said. “President Mahama’s speech is a continuation of that legacy, reminding us all that our leadership must not only serve the interests of Ghana but also inspire Africa’s collective strength in global governance.”

Prof. A praised President Mahama for once again demonstrating statesmanship on the world stage, calling on Ghanaians and Africans everywhere to draw inspiration from his vision of unity, sovereignty, and continental leadership. Prof. Alhassan urged all Ghanaians across political lines to rally behind this vision, affirming that a united Ghana is a stronger Ghana, and a stronger Ghana remains the hope of Africa.