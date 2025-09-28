Every slave must be remembered



H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, among other African leaders, has sparked a controversial debate at the 80th UN General Assembly in 2025. These leaders went ahead and pushed the world community to recognize the African slave trade as the worst humanitarian crisis in history, demanding reparations for the loss encountered.

Their demands raise serious questions and leave critical observers with raised eyebrows. Among their many questions are:

1.) On Lake Volta in Ghana and Togo, young boys are sold even today into slavery by their parents into the hands of the fisher folks. Since the independence of Ghana as a sovereign state in 1957, no administration under Ghanaian rule has stopped these atrocities and ended the suffering of currently around ten thousand young boys who labour for fishermen under inhuman and dangerous conditions. No political party in Ghana in power has tackled this problem to stop it. Manifestos proclaim an end to slavery in the backyard of the country, but as words of a manifesto are eagles over the heads of voters, the old practice is still going on, untouched. Why? Will these boys of the past and present be compensated by the state of Ghana for their time in slavery? Is this part of this initiative?

2.) Today's generations in the USA and Europe are clearly against any form of slavery. They and their parents condemn any such forms around the world, be it as working slaves in factories in Bangladesh, China, or elsewhere. They strongly condemn the past of their countries during the time of European Colonialism. They never benefited from European Colonialism and would have rejected any possible benefits from it. This is what generations long gone before them had committed, and they condemned it with the strongest possible words. Why should they have to pay for something they never committed or were even not able to stop, as they were not born in those dark days of humanity? Can a human be held responsible for something he is not guilty of as an individual or a generation? Does this not put the principle of legality, guilt, sin, and accepting of sin to carry the burden of sin as punishment upside down?

3.) African countries among each other were using slaves, a system which did not exist in Europe as Leibeigene, the European form of humans being a THING, not a human owned by a master, never ment for export and import like in the case of African slaves, seen so prominently in Ancient Egypt, a country that used slaves from countries around. Should they also pay reparations to, e.g., Sudan? How much? What could be the calculation basis for the reparation of those slaves? And if Egypt should be excluded from reparation and condemnation, what could be the justification for it for other African countries having done the same and subsequently to be excluded as well?

4.) Why did Ghana and the other countries wait for generations after their independence to voice such demands? Or their people not having pushed their governments hard or at all enough?

5.) The African slave trade was not possible without the involvement of African kings who asked their soldiers to capture Africans in the hinterland, bring them to the shores of West Africa, for the slaves were tied up on open markets in chains to be sold to white slave masters and exported to the New World and South America. While Paramount Chiefs refused to share the gold correctly found in the land of the Ashanti King, he saw the need to find other sources of appropriate income at a time when the white man wanted to buy slaves for the cotton fields in Alabama and Atlanta. Have H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the other African leaders consulted their traditional rulers before making their claim, and what did they tell them? Did they advise him and the others to go ahead with/their demand, assuming and hoping the full and true story of the slave trade would not be questioned by those who had to pay reparations, potentially being a boomerang?

6.) While after WWI and WWII, the Allies presented Germany with a detailed list of reparations and set the limit at a certain high amount before the Versailles Treaty was enforced, respectively, WWII came to a close. These African leaders did not present any form of written demands of what the reparations should look like (factories, machinery, technology, etc.), and the figures they demand and see as fair as the appropriate compensation. Why not, as in any negotiations, this is the first step to take? Do they intend to leave the real figure in the hands of the white man, for later to claim the white man cheated the Africans again, not willing to pay a fair amount of compensation?

These initiative leaves many questions unanswered and, in its form presented, make Africa look strange on the world stage. The future will witness the outcome of the initiative taken.