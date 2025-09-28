President Mahama's UNGA Speech: Truth to Power or Lamentation of A Concerned African President?

A section of the citizens have taken to various mainstream and social media platforms to congratulate President John Dramani Mahama for delivering a superb speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. For these citizens, the President has spoken the truth to power.

Just like many other African Presidents who had the opportunity to speak on the same platform, President Mahama condemned the composition of the UN Security Council, lamenting Africa's exclusion from the Council despite its size and population. He also touched on the adverse effects of slave trade on the continent's development and appealed for reparation. Worthy of mention is his balls to touch on the Organization's unfair handling of certain issues that affect some countries like Palestine and Cuba.

Ghana's Commander-in-Chief also reminded the powers that be about Africa's prospects, cautioning them that tables might turn. To this end, he referrenced the Organisation's own projections, which states that by 2050, 25% of the world's population will come from Africa with a third of the world's youth population living in the continent.

For these prospects, he thinks the UN powers should be jealous so he jabbed: "So, you see, the future is African. Allow me to say this once again, a little louder for the people in the back. The future is African!"

He went further to observe that, "Africa is a catalyst for human potential and development, as well as for economic reform and ecological stability. Africa is a catalyst for systemic change."

As if he had not fired enough, he went blunt and brutal: "If this reality, which is fact-based and straightforward, seems provocative or unsettling, perhaps it’s because you’re viewing it through the lens of centuries of racism, colonialism, imperialism, and the resulting implicit bias."

Verdict on the Speech

First of all, there is nothing novel about the speech of the President. He himself admitted that he was repeating something Former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa had said in 1995 on the same platform. Former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe is also on record to have fired more salvos on the same platform, touching untouchable issues like LGBTQ++ at a time that the ""Senior Prefect" of the world, the United States of America, was championing it.

On the specific issue of African membership on the Security Council, I hold the view that it is not for the African Presidents to beg or demand for it. It is too precious to be offered on a silver platter. So, they must work hard to make their absence on the Council to be felt by the other members of the UN. This is the best way to win a seat on the Council. The African leaders shouldn't be oblivion of the fact that membership on the UN Security Council comes with a higher responsibility on the members. Are they ready to shoulder such responsibilities?

It is also important to note that the President's view of the continent becoming the catalyst for human potential and development as well as economic reform and ecological stability just because of its large population size is contestable. If the African leaders have not been able to develop their countries with the natural resources nature has given them, the touted human capital can be turned into a curse to the continent just as oil and other mineral resources like gold, bauxite, manganese and diamond have become.

It is clear from this powerful speech of President Mahama and his predecessors that the UN powers have taken a smart decision to always allow the African presidents to have their say while they have their way. So, it is high time these African leaders and their citizens worked hard to develop their countries rather than literally begging for recognition on the international scene. This recognition will never happen unless the continent qualifies itself for it.

A critical assessment of the President's speech shows that he did not only speak the truth to power, but he also lamented over the helpless state of Africa in global affairs. The question is when will this lamentation end? I don't know but I know it will stop the very moment the African leaders appropriate their resources for the good of their countries and citizens.

The author is an Information Officer with the Information Services Department, a regular contributor to News Commentary, a current affairs programme by the GBC, and a columnist with Modern Ghana, an esteemed online news porttal

By Bala Ali