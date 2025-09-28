ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 28 Sep 2025 Article

G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in

By Caroline Southey - The Conversation
- Source:- Source:

US president Donald Trump's address to the annual gathering of the United Nations general assembly in late September 2025 set a new low in international relations. Trump delivered a broadside attack on multilateralism – the effort to solve the world's problems through collective endeavour – as well as issues that have found common cause among rich and poor countries alike, such as climate change.

So where does this leave the work of organisations such as the G20? The body was set up by the G7 in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. The purpose was to create a bigger grouping of countries to help manage the governance of the global economy.

The group now represents about 67% of the global population and about 85% of the global economy. But it's a strange beast: it is a self-selected group, which raises questions about its legitimacy. And it doesn't have a permanent secretariat, which makes its work cumbersome.

We asked four leading scholars for their answers. Given the changing global context, is the G20 still useful?

By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa, The Conversation

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III and Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV The Fluidity of Akan History and Civilization

15 hours ago

Vice President, Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends 76th anniversary of the founding and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana€“China Diplomatic Relations 'May our friendship grow from strength to strength' — Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang ...

15 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba 1992 Constitution does not give GBA exclusive control over lawyers — Amaliba

15 hours ago

Obengfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah GNACOPS Boss wants closure of National Placement Centre to allow local offices f...

15 hours ago

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

15 hours ago

Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme

16 hours ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

16 hours ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

16 hours ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

16 hours ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line