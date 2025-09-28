World in mourning: USA has died

UN Secretary General Kwame Jackson: “Dear members, please rise for us to pay the USA our last respects, as the flags before the UN Headquarters here at the Hudson River have been lowered to half-mast. We collectively want to remember the great Superpower USA that has passed on into history, and has gone from us. Let us keep a minute of silence.“

Kwame Jackson: “Thank you. Please be seated. Now I invite Fred Ansare to give us his remembering speech, and let us all be patient to hear him out till the end.“

Fred Ansare: “Thank you, Secretary General. Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, it is I with a heavy heart to proclaim that the USA as a Superpower has finally gone and passed into history. Let us all take a moment of reflection. Their history started when, politically and religiously, European settlers were oppressed in their native lands and entered the space of North America.

The first thing they did was to overturn their values and violate for their happiness human rights of others. With their modern technology and sense of greed, they killed the native Indians, the indigenous people, took their lands, killed their buffalo, and crossed the continent from East to West. To defend their invasion, each settler got the right to carry a gun or weapon ready to shoot anyone entering their illegally occupied private lands. To make the most of the lands and to enrich themselves, they imported slaves from Africa, made them labour in pain and blood on their cotton farms, before they were finally set free, still under the rulership of the white man. As US citizens, the white man in the Declaration of Independence on page one gave each American citizen, in practical terms of white colour, the right to look for his personal luck, and by framing it in the way the Founding Fathers did, mandated each European Settler to do so.

After a fierce and very controversial American Civil War, the slaves were set free and put into their isolated spaces in the United States as second-class people with fewer rights. It took more than one hundred years before black Americans` grandsons and granddaughters of former slaves were on paper eligible to enjoy the same human, political, and economic rights as the white majority. The imbalance between Afro-Americans and White-Americans was visible at every corner of the vast country. This thorn in the flesh of the American country that never reached the status of an American Nation can be seen on a spiritual level as the coffin of the USA as a Superpower, for which we have gathered here today to mourn and allow departing into the history of mankind. Afro-Americans grew as a group of ethnic community that had no real connection to the Africans on the African continent. Africans in Africa indeed saw more troublemakers in them than in the populations of their former European colonial masters.

Times always fly by very quickly, and so World War I entered the world stage, giving the USA the first chance to climb up the world power-sharing ladder and become a World Superpower, a powerhouse. At first, Americans were hesitant to enter this role and engage in the European conflict; eventually buried their concerns and fought along with three other allies, the Kaiserreich, for the Kaiser, eventually ending up in his Dutch Exile. The fragile Versailles Treaty laid the foundation of the next World War just around the corner under the Dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. Seeing 60 million people dying on the European battlefields, the USA finally cemented its role as a Superpower in world history. As a police officer, they engaged in numerous new wars like in Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yugoslavia, and others to push back the Soviet Union and the Chinese countries that gained more and more world political influence, standing up as equal opponents to the role of the USA.

The Empires of the Egyptian Pharaohs lasted for three to three and a half thousand years before the Roman Empire took their position for another around one thousand years, being replaced by another one thousand years of the Holy Roman Empire of German Descent, flanked by the Ottoman Empire in the Arab world. Empires and Superpowers come, are strong for a long time before falling back into history and being dismantled by other countries and systems. The law of history is clear: nothing stays the same forever, but everything is constantly on the move.

The white Pharaohs were replaced by Black Pharaohs, reigning for another one thousand and five hundred years. The Black Pharaohs originated from Nubia, today's Sudan. They, as we all know, used to be slaves to the white Pharaohs of Egypt and built their pyramids. When iron was found in the Kingdom of Kush, the country of the Nubians, the tables turned. The leaders of the Black Pharaohs dynasties used iron to hammer better weapons to defeat the white Pharaohs. But their victory only came after Egypt was internally divided, and fights among royals under the Pharaohs and against them broke out and were sustainable, persistent, and did not go away.

It can always be observed in history time and again, when a Superpower or Empire, for that matter, internally is entrenched in conflicts, and they do not go away, eighty to one hundred years later, the same Superpower and Empire through its own internal weakness will collapse, and a little push from outside will push the country over the hedge into its coffin. The signs are clear to anyone with historical knowledge and an open mind to understand the course history takes to mature further and further. It is spinning around and around in circles, wanting to reach its original formation only at a higher level of human understanding.

Before us, around the coffin of our beloved Superpower USA, stand the new rulers of the world to give the American States a last farewell, show them their last respects for their duties carried out in world history. Not a legacy of one thousand years but a few hundred years, close to over five hundred years at least. The European American Settlers, like any old civilization that once dominated the world, truly deserve our respect and leave a legacy behind. We all must learn that we carry responsibility for the well-being of the world of tomorrow to make it a better place for all humans on earth.

As history once closes in the circle or humanity I ask the representatives of the new ruler, the united African communities, to close the coffin, carry it on their shoulders, bring it out to the forecourt of our Headquarters, lower it down into the space provided, cover it with the marble stone engraved with words of wisdom, bow their heads in dignity before mankind before leaving back to Africa to take up their mandate filled with wisdom and knowledge that the cancer of politically meaninglessness has taken over China and Russia and history soon will take its course for us to meet again here in three to four generations to come.

Let me end by saying humanity is an ongoing process, not a standstill. We must all know about it and respect it. The Garden of Eden was, will never be again, but still needs to be looked for and looked after. Thank you, Your Excellencies.“