Cross-Border Tourism in West Africa: Why Accra is the Gateway (2025 Edition)

SUN, 28 SEP 2025

Introduction – Accra Beyond Ghana
Ghana’s capital city, Accra, has long been celebrated as a center of culture, politics, and business in West Africa. But in recent years, it has also emerged as a powerful hub for cross-border tourism, serving as a natural starting point for travelers exploring the sub-region.

From weekend trips to Lomé, Benin’s coastal charm, or the vibrant streets of Abidjan, to longer journeys northward into Burkina Faso or eastward into Nigeria, Accra is the launchpad for discovering West Africa’s diverse landscapes, histories, and cultures.

As 2025 ushers in renewed interest in intra-African travel, road tourism — supported by growing transport networks — is becoming central to the experience.

Accra’s Cross-Border Routes – The Tourism Lifelines

Several international routes now define West Africa’s tourist corridors, with Accra at the heart:

  • Accra → Lomé (Togo): Just a few hours by road, this is one of the most popular short cross-border trips. Tourists visit Lomé for its beaches, bustling markets, and cultural festivals.

  • AccraCotonou (Benin): A longer coastal trip that attracts eco-tourists and business travelers. Benin’s Ganvié stilt village and Porto-Novo museums are major highlights.

  • AccraAbidjan (Côte d’Ivoire): Côte d’Ivoire’s largest city is a cultural and nightlife hub, drawing both leisure travelers and business visitors from Ghana.

  • Accra → Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): The adventurous route north introduces travelers to Sahelian culture, arts, and traditional festivals.

  • Accra → Lagos & Abuja (Nigeria): For many, Nigeria represents both a business powerhouse and a cultural destination. These routes remain busy despite long road hours and border checks.

Each journey showcases regional integration through tourism, allowing travelers to experience multiple countries in one trip.

Why Cross-Border Tourism is Growing

  1. ECOWAS Protocols: Free movement agreements in West Africa make road travel simpler for citizens of member states.

  2. Affordable Alternatives: Compared to flying, bus travel is far more budget-friendly for young travelers, students, and small business owners.

  3. Adventure & Authenticity: Many tourists now seek slow travel — journeys that allow them to see, taste, and feel the region beyond airports and hotels.

  4. Cultural Connections: From shared foods like jollof rice to pan-African festivals, cross-border travel highlights the interconnectedness of West African societies.

Bus Operators Driving the Experience

Key transport providers such as STC (State Transport Corporation), ABC Transport, and private coach services have invested heavily in regional connectivity. Features like online booking, air-conditioned coaches, and safer road practices have made long-distance bus travel attractive not only to locals but also to international tourists exploring West Africa by land.

Travel Tips for Cross-Border Tourists

  • Visas & ID: ECOWAS citizens need only valid ID, but non-citizens require visas. Always carry your passport and yellow fever vaccination card.

  • Currency Prep: Ghana’s cedi won’t work in Togo, Benin, or Côte d’Ivoire — be ready with CFA francs. For Nigeria, the naira is essential.

  • Border Etiquette: Respect customs officers and prepare for checks; smooth interactions save time.

  • Book Reputable Buses: Avoid roadside operators; stick to known companies with proper terminals.

  • Health & Safety: Travel insurance and updated vaccinations are highly recommended for cross-border journeys.

Highlights at Each Destination

  • Lomé (Togo): Grand Marché, Independence Monument, and coastal beaches.

  • Cotonou (Benin): Ganvié stilt village and the Sacred Forest of Ouidah.

  • Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire): St. Paul’s Cathedral, Plateau skyline, and nightlife.

  • Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): Ouagadougou Cathedral, craft markets, and film festivals.

  • Lagos & Abuja (Nigeria): Lagos beaches, Lekki Conservation Centre, Abuja’s Aso Rock and cultural hubs.

Each destination adds a unique layer to the West African travel story — yet all can be reached directly from Accra.

Cross-Border Tourism & Ghana’s Future

Cross-border tourism is more than sightseeing. It fuels regional trade, business networking, and cultural diplomacy. Ghana’s investment in transport infrastructure — from improved highways to more reliable buses — positions Accra not only as a national capital but also as a regional tourism powerhouse.

By 2030, tourism experts predict a surge in intra-African travel, with Accra poised to be the go-to hub for anyone seeking to discover West Africa.

West Africa is a region of shared histories and vibrant futures. And in this interconnected story, Accra remains the gateway city — the starting point for unforgettable journeys that cut across borders, languages, and cultures.

For travelers seeking detailed guides on specific cross-border routes — including updated fares, durations, and travel tips — Accra Street Journal offers comprehensive resources tailored for both local and international audiences.

In 2025, Accra isn’t just the heart of Ghana — it’s the heartbeat of West African tourism

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

