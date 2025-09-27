Igbo maidens have a crucial role to play in Igboland

One of the little-known secrets that evade the attention of community leaders in Nigeria is how deeply important maidens are in defining the character of their communities, and by extension, the respect those communities command among their neighbours. In Igboland, this truth is not only cultural but existential. The standing of a people is often tied to how their daughters carry themselves in public and private life. A community whose maidens are self-respecting, respectful of their elders and men folk, well-mannered, intelligent in conversation, and dignified in their carriage, automatically commands admiration, and in many cases, respect from its neighbours. The reverse, however, can also hold true. When maidens become wayward, lazy, disrespectful, cheap to seduce, or overly materialistic without regard to how the wealth is made, the entire community falls into disrepute. Neighbouring peoples look down on them, mock them, and sometimes even develop a deep dislike for them.

This cultural insight is crucial in understanding what befell the Igbo people after the civil war of 1967 to 1970. Before that devastating conflict, the reputation of Igbo maidens was second to none. They were proud and dignified, and it was notoriously difficult for a non-Igbo man to even dream of courting an Igbo girl, not to talk of marrying one. To marry an Igbo woman in those days was a status symbol, an achievement that elevated a man, whether African or European, to a special class. It was not just about beauty or intelligence, though the Igbo maiden was both beautiful and intelligent. It was about cultural pride, self-worth, and a collective consciousness that carried the prestige of an entire people on the shoulders of their daughters.

When the war ended, the Federal Government of Nigeria implemented one of the harshest economic policies ever imposed on a people. Every Igbo, regardless of the size of their pre-war savings, was given only twenty pounds to restart life. Men who had been millionaires before the war suddenly became paupers. Families that had lived comfortably before the war were reduced to beggars overnight. In that atmosphere of poverty and despair, many Igbo maidens began to compromise. They sought survival and material relief through relationships that, before the war, would have been unthinkable. The pride of Igbo womanhood, and by extension the collective dignity of the Igbo people, suffered that historic blow.

But the Igbo are resilient. Within a decade, they rose again to become the engine of Nigeria’s economy, dominating trade, entrepreneurship, and innovation. They rebuilt homes, reestablished businesses, and reclaimed economic territory. Yet something remained broken, the aura, the sacred pride, the unyielding dignity of their maidens. This cultural injury, allowed to fester for over five decades, has quietly eaten into the heart of Igbo respect in Nigeria. Today, in many quarters, derogatory stereotypes about Igbo women circulate freely. Some call them materialistic, others dismiss them as cheap, others mock them as desperate for survival. These stereotypes are not only inaccurate but dangerous, feeding into a wider national culture of Igbophobia.

It is in this context that Igbo women of influence and achievement must now rise. The time has come for the most visible and successful Igbo maidens, now women of global standing, to rally and restore pride to Igboland. The restoration cannot and will not come only from men. It is the women, the maidens of today and tomorrow, who will define how Igboland is perceived by the rest of Nigeria and by the world. The moral burden rests heavily on their shoulders, but it is also a historic opportunity to heal a cultural wound and to strengthen the place of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Across different fields, Igbo women have distinguished themselves in ways that no other group in Nigeria can boast of. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, world-renowned economist, former Finance Minister, and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, embodies competence and global respect. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, celebrated author and intellectual, has carried the Igbo identity into global literature, influencing millions with her voice. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, governance advocate, anti-corruption fighter, and former Vice-President of the World Bank (Africa region), has shown what it means to combine intelligence with integrity. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, lawyer, diplomat, and now Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, carries both elegance and resilience in the international space.

These women, alongside Uche Pedro of BellaNaija, media influencer; Nkeiru Balonwu, activist and strategist; Linda Ikeji, blogger and media entrepreneur; Stella Okoli, pharmaceutical pioneer; Arunma Oteh, financial sector leader; Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu, fiery activist; Genevieve Nnaji, iconic actress; Ada Chukwudozie, banking trailblazer; Chinwe Ohajuruka, architect and social entrepreneur; Chinwe Obaji, education reformer; Mo Abudu, media mogul; Rita Dominic and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, cultural ambassadors in Nollywood—all form a constellation of Igbo feminine power and success. These are not ordinary women. They are torchbearers. They are the models upon which a new generation of Igbo maidens can build their sense of dignity and pride.

Yesufu and Pedro

The task before them is not simply to continue shining individually but to collectively organize. They must form an organization, a movement, or at least a cultural conference where they can discuss how to restore the image of Igbo womanhood in the eyes of Nigerians and the world. Such a movement would not be elitist. It would trickle down to the villages, the schools, the marketplaces, and the homes where young girls are growing up without a deep understanding of the pride that once defined Igbo maidenhood. The movement would speak to values—self-respect, dignity, intelligence, hard work, respect for men and elders, and above all, pride in being Igbo.

This is not about returning to the past as it was, but about shaping a modern pride that fits the times. Igbo maidens today must be educated, technologically savvy, and globally aware, while still being culturally grounded. They must compete in boardrooms, excel in classrooms, dominate in creative industries, but also carry the calm dignity of their foremothers. The restoration of dignity is not about suppressing their ambitions but about aligning those ambitions with values that strengthen Igboland, not weaken it.

Some may ask: why is this even necessary in an era where gender equality and feminism are the dominant discourses? The answer is simple. Pride and dignity are not in conflict with equality. In fact, they are complementary. A proud, self-respecting Igbo maiden who knows her worth will command more respect from her community, and even beyond. Feminism without dignity is shallow, just as cultural pride without empowerment is empty. What Igboland needs is a new balance where Igbo maidens carry both empowerment and dignity as dual shields against a world that still seeks to marginalize Ndigbo.

There is also the issue of political marginalization. Igbo men have for years complained of exclusion from Nigeria’s political mainstream. But politics is not only about men. The voices of women, especially those of Igbo extraction who have achieved global influence, can tilt conversations. They can raise awareness, lobby internationally, and weave narratives in ways that men cannot. If Igbo maidens restore their pride and dignity, they will not only restore cultural respect but also weaken the very foundation of Igbophobia. A people whose daughters are admired, respected, and even envied, cannot be easily marginalized.

Dominic and Akpotha

It is important too, to call upon those Igbo women married outside the tribe to rise to the occasion. Lady Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is one such figure. Her voice matters. Marriage outside Igboland does not erase identity. On the contrary, it amplifies it. It shows that Igbo daughters can command respect beyond their borders. They, too, must stand up to be counted, to remind the world that being Igbo is not a limitation but an added glory.

The work of restoring dignity among Igbo maidens cannot be postponed. Fifty-five years after the civil war, it is no longer acceptable to use the scars of history as excuses. The Igbo have rebuilt their economy, education, and infrastructure. Now they must rebuild their cultural pride. And it begins with their maidens. The burden lies on the shoulders of those women who have already achieved global prominence. They must mentor, organize, inspire, and lead the younger generation. They must become living symbols of what it means to be Igbo and proud, Igbo and dignified, Igbo and unbreakable.

Nigeria today is gradually drifting into dangerous currents of ethnic prejudice. Igbophobia is real. It manifests in subtle jokes, in deliberate exclusion, in structural injustices. But one way to counter it is to showcase the best of Igbo culture through the lives and values of Igbo maidens. When a people’s daughters shine with dignity, the whole world takes notice. When they fall into disrepute, the whole people bear the shame. It is a simple but profound truth.

Brothers are watching

This is why my appeal today is urgent. It is not just an appeal to the women named but to all Igbo maidens, young and old, famous and unknown. The pride of Igboland rests on them. Their brothers are watching. Their fathers and mothers are watching. Their neighbours are watching. The world is watching. The Igbo cannot afford to remain a people whose maidens are mocked or secretly disrespected. They must once again become the people whose maidens are admired, respected, and envied. And that journey begins now.