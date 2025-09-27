'May our friendship grow from strength to strength' — Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang highlights in message to China

Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reiterated Ghana’s dedication to deepening its long-standing partnership with China as both countries celebrate major milestones in their diplomatic journey.

“On behalf of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, I extended warm congratulations to the People’s Republic of China at the celebration of the 76th anniversary of their founding and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana–China Diplomatic Relations,” she stated in a message shared on her social media platforms.

Reflecting on history, she noted that the relationship was grounded in the vision of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao Zedong, stressing that these “enduring values” continue to shape and inspire cooperation between the two nations.

The Vice President highlighted that Ghana and China have built a partnership marked by “true partnership and mutual respect,” with trade and economic exchanges expanding steadily over the years. She stressed, however, that the Mahama administration is determined to ensure such cooperation delivers tangible results for Ghanaians.

“Ghana is determined for this relationship to translate into local development that empowers our youth. As we roll out the 24-Hour Economy Programme, our focus remains on creating jobs and opportunities in areas such as energy, renewable power, and trade,” she said.

Underscoring fairness and inclusivity, she pointed out, “The importance of building a win–win partnership that benefits all, especially the most vulnerable,” while praising ongoing collaborations in health and education.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang also expressed optimism that more Ghanaian businesses would gain access to the Chinese market, just as Chinese investments continue to support Ghana’s growth. She cited the Aflao Market project as a prime example, describing it as an initiative that will “improve the working conditions of market women, enabling them to operate in dignity and safety.”

She concluded by reaffirming Ghana’s long-term commitment to its Asian partner, declaring, “May our friendship with China grow from strength to strength.”