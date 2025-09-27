ModernGhana logo
Awal Mohammed defends Abronye over IGP insult

  Sat, 27 Sep 2025
Awal Mohammed, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, has condemned the arrest of Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, arguing that the move is a direct assault on free expression.

He described the charges as politically driven and without legal merit.

“Abronye’s crime is that he spoke against the IGP. Shamelessly, look at what the judge said—that we are not equal before the law.

A judge who was due for retirement even attacked the constitution, using dictators as justification to incarcerate Abronye just for free speech,” Mr. Mohammed said during an appearance on Prime Insight on Joy Prime on Saturday.

He further questioned the foundation of the case, stressing that there is no law in Ghana that criminalises insults.

“The charge sheet said he made some incendiary comments against the IGP. Why was he arrested?

Because he said the IGP is the dumbest he has ever seen. There is nothing in the law that criminalises this,” he emphasised.

Mr. Mohammed warned that such actions weaken Ghana’s democratic reputation, recalling how the country once endured the criminal libel law, which was repealed after years of struggle because it had been used to suppress dissenting voices.

