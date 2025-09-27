1992 Constitution does not give GBA exclusive control over lawyers — Amaliba

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba, has challenged the notion that the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) holds exclusive authority over the country’s legal profession, insisting that the 1992 Constitution makes no such provision.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Inside Pages on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Amaliba argued that the Constitution provides room for multiple associations of lawyers rather than a single umbrella body.

“The spirit and letter of the Constitution recognises pluralism, not even dualism,” he stated.

“That’s why you have so many political parties. That’s why you have NAGRAT and you have GNAT. The spirit of the Constitution does not give room for that interpretation which says we are all zombies who must belong to one group of society.”

Amaliba, who is a founding member of the Ghana Law Society (GLS), disclosed that the group has already applied to the General Legal Council for recognition as a bar. He stressed that the GLS is prepared to defend its application if challenged.

According to him, the GLS was established to provide an alternative platform where lawyers can push for their welfare and speak boldly on national governance issues.

“We are going to focus much on the interests of lawyers. We will also be a mouthpiece for the downtrodden. We will not lose our voices when certain governments are in place and find our voices when some governments are in place,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions that the GLS is a partisan initiative aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying its work will prove otherwise once formally recognised by the General Legal Council.

“Reality also matters in politics. If the Ghana Law Society is up and running and begins to mimic…” he noted, before adding that the group’s independence would be demonstrated through its actions.

Meanwhile, a case before the Supreme Court is expected to determine whether the GBA’s role as the recognised bar under the 1992 Constitution should remain exclusive. The suit, filed by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, private legal practitioner Israel Tetteh, and the GLS, argues that the phrase “Ghana Bar Association” in the Constitution should not be confined to one private voluntary body but should encompass all lawyer associations in the country.

The Attorney-General and the GBA are listed as defendants in the case, which could redefine the structure of Ghana’s legal profession and potentially legitimise multiple bars operating side by side.