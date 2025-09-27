ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

  Sat, 27 Sep 2025
Social News President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame
SAT, 27 SEP 2025
President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has intensified calls for Africa to gain permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council, arguing that the continent carries the heaviest burden of global conflict yet remains voiceless in the Council’s most critical decisions.

“The current system is outdated and rooted in colonial-era power imbalances,” Kigali stated, as it proposed two permanent African seats one for the African Union and another rotating among African states with full rights, including veto power.

He emphasized that Africa contributes the largest number of peacekeepers and hosts millions of refugees, yet lacks a permanent voice in shaping global peace and security.

“This demand is about more than politics—it is about justice, dignity, and Africa’s rightful place,” he stated.

The renewed push comes amid growing calls across the continent for reform of global governance structures to reflect modern realities and ensure equitable representation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Vice President, Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends 76th anniversary of the founding and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana€“China Diplomatic Relations 'May our friendship grow from strength to strength' — Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang ...

1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner and Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba 1992 Constitution does not give GBA exclusive control over lawyers — Amaliba

1 hour ago

Obengfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah GNACOPS Boss wants closure of National Placement Centre to allow local offices f...

1 hour ago

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

1 hour ago

Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme

2 hours ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

2 hours ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

2 hours ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

2 hours ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

2 hours ago

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed five years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line