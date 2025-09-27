Rwanda joins push for permanent African seats on UN Security Council

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has intensified calls for Africa to gain permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council, arguing that the continent carries the heaviest burden of global conflict yet remains voiceless in the Council’s most critical decisions.

“The current system is outdated and rooted in colonial-era power imbalances,” Kigali stated, as it proposed two permanent African seats one for the African Union and another rotating among African states with full rights, including veto power.

He emphasized that Africa contributes the largest number of peacekeepers and hosts millions of refugees, yet lacks a permanent voice in shaping global peace and security.

“This demand is about more than politics—it is about justice, dignity, and Africa’s rightful place,” he stated.

The renewed push comes amid growing calls across the continent for reform of global governance structures to reflect modern realities and ensure equitable representation.