Two granted GH¢2m bail over $715,000 online fraud scheme

Two Nigerian nationals have been arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding an American and a Canadian of $715,000 in a fraudulent online goods transaction valued at more than US$12 million.

The accused, Solomon David King and Kingsley Okokon Etuk, both 48, face four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, defrauding by false pretences, and money laundering. They pleaded not guilty.

The presiding judge, Susana Eduful, granted them bail in the sum of GH¢2 million each, to be justified with two sureties backed by property title deeds. Their digital devices have been seized for forensic examination. The case has been adjourned to November 3, 2025.

Prosecution’s Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court that the offences were committed between 2020 and 2025.

The accused allegedly convinced the victims through an online scheme that they could facilitate the purchase and shipment of a consignment worth over US$12 million. Believing the claims, the victims made several payments through intermediaries in the United States and Togo.

The prosecution said the victims were later enticed to travel to Togo under the pretext of receiving the goods but were tricked into paying additional sums. They eventually discovered the purported consignment never existed.

The scheme unraveled when the victims shared their ordeal with a Nigerian acquaintance in Accra, Victor Efiong, who reported the matter to the police.

Investigators allege that proceeds of the scam were used by the accused to acquire personal assets. King is said to have purchased a Hyundai Elantra, while Etuk reportedly bought a Toyota Camry and invested in a five-hectare farm