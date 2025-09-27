UTAG congratulates UDS on reaching FISU Universities World Football final in China

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has congratulated the men’s football team of the University for Development Studies (UDS) on reaching the grand final of the ongoing FISU Universities World Football Tournament in China.

UDS made history after edging Spain’s Granada University 5-4 on penalties in a tense semi-final clash, becoming the first African team to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the global university football competition.

In a statement dated September 26 and signed by its National Secretary, Prof. Eliasu Mumuni, UTAG described the feat as “not only a source of pride for UDS and the people of Ghana but also a monumental honour for the African continent.”

“Your success reflects the virtues of dedication, discipline, and teamwork, as well as the resilience and spirit of excellence nurtured within Ghana’s public universities,” the statement added.

They further pledged support for the team and urged them to sustain their momentum and achieve victory in the final, saying they stand united with “the entire nation and Africa in rallying behind you.”

Meanwhile, UDS has also set a new record as the first Ghanaian team to reach the final of an international football tournament since the Black Stars played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea.

It has also become the first Ghanaian team to qualify for the final of a global football competition since the Satellites’ victory in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

The entire country is now rallying behind UDS as it prepares to face defending champions Paulista University of Brazil in the final on Sunday, September 28.