ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UTAG congratulates UDS on reaching FISU Universities World Football final in China

Education UTAG congratulates UDS on reaching FISU Universities World Football final in China
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has congratulated the men’s football team of the University for Development Studies (UDS) on reaching the grand final of the ongoing FISU Universities World Football Tournament in China.

UDS made history after edging Spain’s Granada University 5-4 on penalties in a tense semi-final clash, becoming the first African team to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the global university football competition.

In a statement dated September 26 and signed by its National Secretary, Prof. Eliasu Mumuni, UTAG described the feat as “not only a source of pride for UDS and the people of Ghana but also a monumental honour for the African continent.”

“Your success reflects the virtues of dedication, discipline, and teamwork, as well as the resilience and spirit of excellence nurtured within Ghana’s public universities,” the statement added.

They further pledged support for the team and urged them to sustain their momentum and achieve victory in the final, saying they stand united with “the entire nation and Africa in rallying behind you.”

Meanwhile, UDS has also set a new record as the first Ghanaian team to reach the final of an international football tournament since the Black Stars played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea.

It has also become the first Ghanaian team to qualify for the final of a global football competition since the Satellites’ victory in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

The entire country is now rallying behind UDS as it prepares to face defending champions Paulista University of Brazil in the final on Sunday, September 28.

927202535802-j4ep276ggb-img9123.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

UTAG congratulates UDS on reaching FISU Universities World Football final in China UTAG congratulates UDS on reaching FISU Universities World Football final in Chi...

3 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ghana in talks with US over trade tariff imposition and AGOA’s future — Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Will a state of emergency solve the galamsey problem immediately? — Agric Minist...

3 hours ago

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Harmful chemicals from galamsey greatest threat to Ghana’s food production — Agr...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Reduction of 15% trade tariff imposed on Ghana would’ve been better — Franklin C...

3 hours ago

Don’t settle for visa pittance in exchange for US deportees — Franklin Cudjoe to Ablakwa Don’t settle for visa pittance in exchange for US deportees — Franklin Cudjoe to...

3 hours ago

Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh Stay neutral if you wish, but Ghana won’t on Gaza — Prof H.K. Prempeh tells Mino...

3 hours ago

September 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interbank September 27: Cedi sells at GHS13.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interba...

19 hours ago

US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privileges US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privilege...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line