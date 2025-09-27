ModernGhana logo
Protesters gather again in Madagascar

By AFP
Madagascar . By RIJASOLO (AFP)
SAT, 27 SEP 2025
. By RIJASOLO (AFP)

Hundreds of mostly young protesters faced off against security forces in Madagascar's capital Saturday days after an anti-government demonstration erupted into clashes and looting.

Police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse crowds at Thursday's protest, which was called to condemn persistent water and power cuts in the impoverished nation but descended into violence as stores were looted and buildings and cars set alight.

Demonstrators including university students gathered again in Antananarivo Saturday, holding placards with slogans that included, "We are poor, angry and unhappy" and "Madagascar is ours."

Mostly dressed in black and with their faces covered, some wore the coloured straw hats that have become a symbol of defiance.

A wall of security forces prevented protesters from marching towards the city centre and there were reports that police used tear gas to disperse them.

An unidentified hospital source said five people were killed in Thursday's violence, but no official has released a confirmed toll.

In a video address late Friday, President Andry Rajoelina said that in response to the protest he had sacked his energy minister "for not doing his job". He also condemned the violence as "acts of destabilisation".

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) grouping said Saturday it was concerned about "an unconfirmed number of fatalities, injuries, and extensive damage to both public and private property."

The 16-nation SADC, of which Rajoelina is the current chairperson, commended in its statement "the government's steadfast commitment to restoring peace and stability".

The African Union called for restraint, calm and dialogue.

strs-br/gv

