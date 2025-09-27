ModernGhana logo
Ghana in talks with US over trade tariff imposition and AGOA’s future — Ablakwa

Headlines Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
SAT, 27 SEP 2025
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says Ghana is in talks with the United States to remove trade tariffs and discuss the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

An executive order issued by US President Donald Trump introduced reciprocal tariffs on many countries, overriding AGOA’s duty-free access for exporters and creating a more protectionist trade environment.

In a social media post on Saturday, September 27, Mr. Ablakwa said the ongoing bilateral talks, which have already led to the restoration of US visa validity for Ghanaians, also focus on the area of trade.

“We shall continue with ongoing negotiations on the new tariffs, a bespoke Ghana-US trade deal, AGOA and strategic security cooperation,” he wrote.

His comment follows criticism from IMANI Africa’s Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, who faulted the government for celebrating the US decision to restore Ghana’s visa validity to five years.

Mr. Cudjoe argued that Ghana should have used the opportunity to push for a cut in the 15 per cent tariff imposed on the country after accepting to receive third-party West African deportees.

“Frankly, my brother Honourable Okudzeto, I wish this had not been posted and celebrated. We had this already. Yes, I know the Trump administration threatened visa restrictions, but we could have negotiated for more, perhaps a good reduction of the 15% tariff imposed on Ghana,” he wrote.

“Knowing that Trump is a deal maker on almost everything, and given our President’s daring, audaciously great speech on Gaza, we should not be settling for this visa pittance. Is this all we got from taking in our deportee West African neighbours?” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

