Mining State of Emergency alone cannot end galamsey – UCC lecturer
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

Dr. Suleman Dauda, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, University of Cape Coast, has cautioned that declaring a state of emergency will not, on its own, end illegal mining in Ghana.

He insists that a change in mindset and a collective sense of responsibility are critical to addressing the menace.

Speaking on GBC Radio Central’s Wɔnfrɛyie show on Saturday, September 27, 2025, Dr. Dauda acknowledged that a state of emergency could temporarily halt illegal mining activities but questioned its long-term effectiveness. “A state of emergency may be the way to go now since the problem has assumed alarming proportions and people want to see a complete halt, which is understandable,” he said. “What new thing can be done to solve galamsey when a state of emergency is declared?” he asked.

Drawing on his expertise in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the extractive industries, Dr. Dauda noted that Ghana’s mining history stretches back more than 120 years, tracing its roots to the Mali, Songhay and ancient Ghana empires. “It’s the devastating negative effects and the proportions it has reached which have made it worrying,” he stressed.

He argued that “corruption of the mind” is one of the greatest obstacles to the fight against galamsey, adding that education must focus on renewing the Ghanaian mindset toward responsible mining and environmental protection.

Reacting to former President Mahama’s position that a state of emergency should be considered as a last resort, Dr. Dauda said he agreed, but noted that current exigencies may require such a measure. He welcomed government’s training of armed forces on how to enforce anti-galamsey measures, describing it as “very apt and commendable.”

The lecturer also highlighted Ghana’s weak monitoring systems as a major failure that allowed the destruction of water bodies to escalate unchecked. He called for stronger monitoring structures to ensure any future military deployments are effective and devoid of excesses.

Breaking down the structure of galamsey operations, Dr. Dauda identified three main actors: pit labourers, intermediaries and financiers. He argued that government efforts must target the financiers who bankroll operations. “How many of us can buy an excavator or a chanfan? These financiers are the main culprits and they need to be dealt with,” he emphasized.

Dr. Dauda concluded with a call for national unity in the fight against illegal mining. “The state of emergency declaration must be the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians to make it succeed. The government alone cannot win the fight against illegal mining,” he said.

