Dzifa Gomashie promotes sustainable tourism with Volta Region Heritage tour

As part of this year’s World Tourism Day activities, the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has embarked on a tour of key heritage and ecological sites in the Volta Region to champion sustainable tourism and showcase the area’s vast potential.

The tour, held a day before the national celebration on September 27, aimed at encouraging investment in the region’s tourism resources while aligning with Ghana’s emerging Blue Economy agenda. “If we want to tap into the Blue Economy as Ghanaians, we must start by paying attention to our coastline,” the Minister said, referencing a recent workshop with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and allied agencies.

Hon. Gomashie emphasised the urgent need for improved road infrastructure leading to tourist attractions, describing poor access as a major obstacle to both domestic and international tourism. “What we lack is infrastructure support. Road access to our sites must be improved. It makes promotion easier and encourages return visits,” she stressed.

She also appealed to private investors to partner with the Ministry, noting that with 80% of the common fund approved for release to local assemblies, part of it should be dedicated to developing tourism infrastructure at the district level.

The Minister highlighted the importance of engaging young people in tourism promotion. “We want students and the youth to experience these sites firsthand, learn about our history, and develop a passion for travelling and exploration,” she explained.

Torgbui Sape Agbo V, Avaklasuga of the area, commended the Ministry’s efforts and revealed that land had already been allocated to an investor for hotel facilities. He reaffirmed the community’s readiness to welcome further investments to enhance tourism in the region.

Sites visited included Fort Prinzenstein in Keta, the Avu Lagoon in the South Tongu District — where participants enjoyed a boat ride and learned about alcohol production from sugarcane extracts — and the Hedranawo Slavery Museum in Ketu South District. These locations, the Minister noted, are central to Ghana’s historical and eco-tourism landscape.

Students from Keta Senior High School and Some Senior High School joined the tour, describing the experience as both educational and enlightening. “This is not just about the forts and dungeons; we are also walking to the beach and the actual slave market site to help these students understand the full context of what happened,” Hon. Gomashie said.

The tour also brought together Hon. Yussif Issaka Jajah, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, as well as directors and agency heads under the Ministry. It formed part of the build-up to Ghana’s observance of World Tourism Day, celebrated globally to highlight the transformative potential of tourism.