The Youth does not lie

German Trade and Industry Minister, Ms Reiche (CDU), has sparked an emotional discussion. She called for the retirement age to be raised from the current 67 years to 70 years in the years to come. The coalition partner SPD downplayed her request, arguing their members would never agree with this suggestion.

My international students shake their heads in disbelief. Being between 20 and 27 years old, their future pension has not yet been saved. Due to demographics, more older people in Germany and fewer younger people are able to finance the system, predicting a safe and sustainable pension system in Germany is an issue for a fortune-teller. To ask foreigners to come to Germany and work for us to secure our social system will not be enough, and the constant increase in monthly contributions to the German pension system will not solve the problem either. They are well aware, even if not happy about it, that in the end they have to actively work well beyond the age of 70 for most Germans, with exceptions for sick people who have worked in hard labour, able to retire with a certain percentage taken off their monthly pension later in life.

While parties like the SPD look towards the next election and what seems to be popular with their clientele and potential supporters, the youth of today is nowhere near an illusional moment not to foresee the reality of the future coming. They have nothing to lose, but must find solutions for the inevitable facts hitting them hard in one way or the other. The current politicians and older generation, on the other hand, have everything or decisive things to lose. Not to lose power, together politicians turn to the means of strategy, revealing the truth as much as they think their supporters will bear with them and give them the next mandate to rule over them. They push the facts into the future and try to blame the consequences on the opposition to spin the wheel of power.

They live and study with foreigners, black and white, in the same classroom after having spent time with them in kindergarten, in discos, on playgrounds, have smoked cigarettes with them, cracked jokes beyond cultural borders, went on holidays together, and start training side by side at the same companies. Together, they laugh when I share with them the history of mankind. That 200,000 years ago the Homo Sapiens, the black man, left Africa to travel the continents and became the white man. They laugh when I point to their flat, wide noses, explaining to them that this helped the black Homo Sapiens in the past to be saved from the Hamathan, the desert storm from the Sahara, while we whites have a white nose protecting us by filtering bacteria to avoid the winter flu. Bill from Nigeria never knew about it and laughed his head off yesterday, wondering that an old man like me, his Senior Lecturer, knows more about Africa and Africans than he does, while Gideon from Ghana, Emmanuel and Suat from Nigeria, and Daija and Christos from Congo were not moved at all.

While Bill laughed, I told him the USA is currently seeing its downfall as a superpower, and he protested. After I told him, of course, not now but in the next 80 to 100 years, his face relaxed, and he started to believe my words. When I looked into the eyes of my African students and told them that China and Russia are clearly following the example of the USA, their eyes started to brighten up, even still trapped in the system they were born into. Daija saved my words, confessing that no Empire and no Superpower in history has lasted forever. The kingdom of the Pharaoh lasted between 3000 and 3500 years, before the Nubians, their slaves took over and established the black Pharaoh, the Roman Empire, which latest around one thousand years but is gone, the Ottoman Empire, the Archimedean Empire, the Mali Empire, the Ashanti Empire, the Maja's and Incas, the Ming Dynasty...nothing lasts forever. And as we live a life in circles, everything comes back to its original starting point, in a different form, for sure, but it comes back as nothing is new in history and the world.

As H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, at the 80th session of the UN last week, said, this is the time of Africa. My Spiritual Father, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Glorious Wave Church Int, Sakumono, Ghana, argues the same narrative from a spiritual standpoint, while I use science to prove it. I told my students yesterday, while we all had a very, very good laugh about the past of mankind and the way we all look at the outside. The feeling is got from they is that they are not afraid of the future, but well aware of the challenges that lie ahead of them. While my generation, the German Baby Boomers, had its portion of challenges of which my students so well know, the hard truth about their future is to hit them in their generation very, very severely, but they are not afraid to speak their mind and shape the solutions to tackle the upcoming problems head-on. They have nothing to lose but what everything possible to gain; they do not want to lie.