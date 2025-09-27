ModernGhana logo
Reforming Ghana’s Senior High School Placement System: Challenges and the Way Forward

SAT, 27 SEP 2025

Ghana’s Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has, for nearly two decades, served as the main gateway for placing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates into Senior High Schools (SHSs). While the system was introduced to bring fairness, efficiency, and order to the placement process, it has not been without controversy. Stakeholders—including parents, students, and education experts—have consistently raised concerns about its shortcomings and called for reforms to ensure it delivers on its intended purpose.

Challenges with the Current System

Incomplete Placements

Every year, thousands of students who qualify for SHS placement are left without schools. This is often due to limited infrastructure in high-demand schools, which cannot accommodate the growing number of applicants.

Inequity and Unfairness

The CSSPS has inadvertently widened the gap between urban and rural students. Candidates from well-resourced urban schools typically perform better than their rural counterparts, making it difficult for rural students to secure admission into prestigious institutions.

Lack of Transparency

Parents and students often express frustration with the placement process. Complaints include poor communication, technical difficulties in accessing the online portal, and a general lack of clarity about how placements are determined.

Protocol Placements

Allegations of political influence and favoritism—where powerful individuals use their connections to secure spots in top schools for their wards—continue to undermine confidence in the system.

Potential Reforms

To restore fairness and efficiency, several reforms could be considered:

Expand Infrastructure and Capacity: More investment is needed in classrooms, dormitories, laboratories, and libraries, particularly in less-endowed schools. This would help accommodate the increasing number of BECE graduates and reduce pressure on high-demand schools.

Introduce a Quota System: A fair quota could be established to ensure rural students gain access to top-tier schools, bridging the rural-urban divide and promoting inclusive education.

Improve Transparency and Communication: Annual placement reports, real-time online updates, and accessible hotlines or district help desks could improve communication and public trust in the process.

Community Engagement and Guidance: Orientation programs and career guidance sessions should be organized to help candidates make informed school choices based on their strengths and future aspirations.

Decentralize Resolution Centers: District education offices should be empowered to handle placement-related issues locally, reducing congestion and frustration at national resolution centers.

Benefits of Reform

If these reforms are implemented, Ghana’s SHS placement system could undergo a transformative change. More students would gain access to education, rural candidates would stand a fairer chance at top-tier schools, and transparency would help restore confidence in the process. Ultimately, aligning placements with students’ strengths and aspirations would lead to better academic outcomes and greater satisfaction among learners and parents alike.

Conclusion

The CSSPS was introduced to streamline Ghana’s SHS admissions, but its effectiveness has been hindered by persistent challenges. Reforming the system is not just an administrative necessity but a moral imperative. Ensuring fairness, transparency, and inclusivity will help secure the future of Ghana’s young learners and strengthen the country’s education system as a whole.

Frank Ayim Damptey
Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2025

