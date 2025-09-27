ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s President Mahama Demands African Representation on UN Security Council

SAT, 27 SEP 2025

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama delivered a powerful and uncompromising address, calling for a fundamental reshaping of global governance to reflect Africa’s rising influence on the world stage. His speech, marked by bold demands for equity and reform, underscored the continent’s determination to secure its rightful place in international decision-making.

A Call for UN Security Council Reform

Central to President Mahama’s address was the urgent call for reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He criticized the outdated global governance structure that continues to sideline Africa, despite its growing demographic and economic weight. According to UN projections, by 2050, one in every four people in the world will be African—a reality Mahama argued can no longer be ignored in shaping international policy.

Permanent African Seat and Veto Power

Mahama demanded that Africa be granted at least one permanent seat on the Security Council, complete with veto power. He argued that the current arrangement—where veto authority is restricted to just five countries—is not only unfair but also undermines the legitimacy of the UN. To ensure greater accountability, he proposed that veto decisions should be subject to challenge and review by the General Assembly.

Resetting the Global Financial Architecture

Beyond governance reform, Mahama pressed for a restructuring of the global financial system. He emphasized the need for equity and shared responsibility in global economic arrangements, insisting that the current system perpetuates imbalances that hinder developing nations. For Africa to thrive, he argued, outdated financial structures must give way to frameworks that support inclusive and sustainable growth.

Reparations for the Slave Trade

In one of the most striking moments of his address, Mahama announced Ghana’s intention to table a motion at the UN recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as the “greatest crime against humanity.” He further called for reparations, positioning the demand as both a moral imperative and a historical responsibility owed to Africa and its diaspora.

Implications for Africa’s Global Role

President Mahama’s speech signals a clear shift in Africa’s diplomatic posture—from seeking aid to demanding structural parity in global governance. By leveraging its demographic power, economic potential, and moral authority, Africa is positioning itself as a key agenda-setter in international affairs.

If his proposals gain traction, the 80th UN General Assembly may well be remembered as a turning point in Africa’s long struggle for recognition, equality, and influence within the global order.

Frank Ayim Damptey
Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2025

