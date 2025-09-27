ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission

  Sat, 27 Sep 2025
Health Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission
SAT, 27 SEP 2025

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has revealed that research confirms many adolescent girls in the country contract HIV during their very first sexual experience.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Bimbilla, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator of the GAC, described the situation as alarming and advised sexually active girls to abstain from premarital sex.

He cautioned that those unable to resist sexual urges should at least avoid unprotected sex and multiple partners, emphasizing that total abstinence remains the surest protection against HIV and AIDS.

Mr. Bimbilla gave the advice while addressing a radio clinic and community forum of the Sunyani Adolescent Parliament, an initiative of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF).

The Adolescent Parliament was established under the “Resilient City for Adolescents (RCA)” project, being implemented by GloMeF in partnership with the Women Empowerment Network and Citizens Watch Ghana, with funding from the Swiss Botnar Foundation. The £300,000 project aims to improve the wellbeing of adolescents.

He, however, stressed that hope was not lost for adolescents living with HIV, noting that those infected could be placed on antiretroviral therapy to enable them to live long, healthy lives and achieve their dreams.

Mrs. Joseph Yalley, Bono Regional Officer of the Girls Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service, disclosed that 500 schoolgirls became pregnant in 2023, but the figure dropped to 181 in 2024. She attributed the reduction to intensified sexual education programmes and called for greater community support.

Similarly, Mrs. Felicia Konadu, a Health Promotion Officer at the Bono Regional Directorate of Health, advocated for the creation of adolescent health clubs in basic schools. Such platforms, she explained, would provide young people with accurate information on sexual and reproductive health, helping reduce teenage pregnancies.

Mr. Edward Ayabilah, Programme Manager of GloMeF, added that the RCA project also seeks to strengthen citizen participation in local governance while improving the lives of adolescents.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Commission Many girls are infected with HIV during first sexual experience – Ghana AIDS Com...

1 hour ago

School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over school feeding in Sisaala West School children denied meals since the last academic year due to fight over scho...

1 hour ago

Nutome Gali Za 2025: Ehi chiefs, people hold “Ancestral Walk”in Ketu North Nutome Gali Za 2025: Ehi chiefs, people hold “Ancestral Walk” in Ketu North

1 hour ago

John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya John Jinapor cuts sod for 1MW solar plant at Dawhenya

1 hour ago

UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa UNGA80: PNC lauds President Mahama’s boldness in highlighting plight of Africa

1 hour ago

GRA seizes drinks without tax stamps GRA seizes drinks without tax stamps

1 hour ago

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed five years

2 hours ago

President Brice Oligui Nguema is in charge of Gabon since his swearing-in ceremony on May 3 this year. By Nao Mukadi (AFP/File) Post-coup Gabon holds double-bill election

2 hours ago

. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP) S. Africa protesters demand govt sever ties with Israel over Gaza

2 hours ago

AFP - RIJASOLO Protesters gather again in Madagascar

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line