Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

  Fri, 26 Sep 2025
Politics Kennedy Agyapong
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Kennedy Agyapong

The Director of Operations for the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign Team, Charles Bissue, has defended the flagbearer hopeful’s temperament, describing it as a quality that drives accountability and positive change.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Bissue said Kennedy Agyapong’s outspoken nature is often misunderstood but it is, in fact, a strength that sets him apart in Ghanaian politics.

He explained that the former Assin Central legislator’s approach reflects ‘positive aggression’ aimed at ensuring the right things are done in both the party and national affairs.

According to him, the trait blends firmness with empathy, making Agyapong a leader who can both criticise wrongdoing and understand people’s challenges.

“I see Ken’s temperament as ‘positive aggression’. He will criticise you for wrongdoing, yet he empathises [with people],” he indicated.

He argued that boldness and courage are critical qualities for leadership, adding that Agyapong has consistently exhibited these traits throughout his political and business career.

