Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly holds public hearing on draft 2026-2029 medium term development plan

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has held a public hearing in Atebubu on its draft 2026–2029 Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP).

In his welcome address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Thomas Masud Musah Ayarba, said the exercise was crucial in presenting the assembly’s development priorities for the next four years to citizens for their critique, validation, and input. He stressed that participatory planning remains the heartbeat of decentralisation and local governance.

“The medium-term development plan we are presenting today has been carefully prepared in line with the coordinated programme of economic and social development policies of government, the national development planning framework, and the peculiar needs of our municipality. It is designed to serve as a blueprint to guide investment, service delivery and development interventions from 2026 to 2029,” Hon. Ayarba stated.

He noted that the draft plan was the product of extensive stakeholder consultations involving traditional authorities, assembly members, farmer groups, women and youth associations, traders, religious bodies, and other community-based organisations.

Key priorities outlined in the draft include modernising agriculture and promoting value addition, improving education and skills development, strengthening health and sanitation systems, advancing infrastructure, empowering the youth through job creation, and enhancing governance and security.

The Bono East Regional Development Planning Officer, Mr. Isaac Nwangu, commended the process but emphasised the need for broad engagement, including with the aged and persons with disabilities. He also called for dialogue with cattle herdsmen to help address recurring conflicts with crop farmers, which have often resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Participants were taken through detailed presentations on agriculture, education, health, water and sanitation, revenue mobilisation, local economic development, social welfare and community development, disaster management and climate change, as well as roads and other infrastructure.

Stakeholders in attendance included traditional leaders, assembly members, zonal councils, unit committees, civil society organisations, political parties, decentralised departments, and the media.