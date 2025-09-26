Is President Mahama Really Fighting Corruption, Mary Awelana Addah?

Mary Awelana Addah

If she was in the country on December 7, 2024, that is, during Ghana’s last General Election, in all likelihood, the Executive-Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International (TI), the globally recognized organization that monitors good governance, Ms. Mary Awelana Addah would have witnessed, first-hand, and perhaps with horror as well, what many observers of the country’s most recent election witnessed in real time via a multiplicity of media channels, including television, radio and social media, the treasonable command issued by the so-called National Information Officer of the then Ghana’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi.

Flanked by a panoply of the National Executive Operatives of the NDC, including the Imperial National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, and the now-President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama, Mr. Gyamfi called for all able-bodied party members, supporters and sympathizers to swamp and cannibalize post-election ballot boxes and to literally ensure that ballots cast at the various polling stations and centers never arrived at the various collation centers around the country intact.

Mr. Gyamfi’s order came in the form of a thinly coded sentence as follows: “Make sure each and every vote has been counted.” In sum, it comes as absolutely nothing short of plain scandalous for Ms. Addah to so cavalierly suppose that the leadership of a political party that acceded to power via the wanton and the heinous criminality of the snatching and the destruction of ballot boxes or legitimately cast votes would be seriously intent on fighting official corruption and graft in the country (See “Corruption Fight Cannot Be Left to Government Alone or Reduced to Sloganeering - GII” Modernghana.com 9/16/25).

It is also unarguably clear that Ms. Awelana Addah has not been paying studious attention to the devious pronouncements of the President vis-a-vis the Battle Against the Genocidal Activities of Galamsey or Illegal Small-Scale Mining in the country. Else, the GII Executive-Director would not be making such a laughing stock of herself. For example, scarcely a week or two ago, at a conference with members of the media in Accra, President Mahama made it “emphatically clear” that it was inexcusably absurd for any realistic and serious-minded bona fide Ghanaian citizen to call for a state-of-emergency ban on illegal small-scale mining, when it was inescapably obvious that there were no viable employment alternatives for the teeming pool of unemployed youths in the country.

Now, these are the words of a politician who created an electioneering-campaign platform of creating massive employment opportunities for Ghanaian youths under, in retrospect, the vacuous label of something called a “24-Hour Economy” that would effectively render Galamsey a veritable relic of the past. And then just about a fortnight previously, during another official engagement with party operatives and supporters, the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, had the temerity to warn those vehemently agitating for the immediate cessation of all small-scale illegal-mining activities that the 2028 General Election was just right around the corner.

So, why would Ms. Awelana Addah, even for a nanosecond, suppose that there practically exists any clearly and objectively formulated Galamsey policy agenda or initiative implemented by the Mahama 2.0 regime? To be certain, what is crystal clear here, is the fact that GII’s Executive-Director is a dyed-in-the-wool National Democratic Congress’ partisan who has specialized in strategically rolling out statistically tendentious figures that are clearly aimed at making it seem as if brazen and unconscionable Galamsey promoters like the twice, nonconsecutively “elected” President Mahama has done relatively far better to meliorate the existential menace that is illegal small-scale mining than both his predecessors and his successors. And, of course, on the latter count, we have sharply in mind both the New Patriotic Party-sponsored governments of Messrs. John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In other words, if Ms. Mary Awelana Addah was really interested in being taken seriously, the Ghana Integrity Initiative’s Executive-Director would have systematically and meticulously provided her audience with a comprehensive Corruption-Index Statistical Data spanning the tenures of both NDC and NPP-sponsored governments of Fourth-Republican Ghana and then allowed Ghanaians to make up our own minds.

The incontrovertible fact of the matter is that, from his bald and morally naked and unabashed pronouncements on his missionary zeal to the promotion of fever-pitched Galamsey, it is circumstantially and forensically credible for any observant and critically thinking Ghanaian citizen to arrive at the conclusion, as many Ghanaian citizens and permanent residents have already done, that the August 6, 2025, Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash near Adansi-Akrofuom, which resulted in the live-cremation of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, at the time of his death, the Mahama-appointed Defense Minister, and some 7 others, including the extant Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, was not a clean and pure and absolute happenstance, the way the rascally likes of the “Imperial Wizard” who also doubles as the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, “Lt-Col” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, and Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja, would have the rest of their countrymen and countrywomen believe.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]