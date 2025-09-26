Sangu Delle Foundation supports Tuopare community after June 13 rainstorm

Following the devastating June 13, 2025 rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the Tuopare Electoral Area, the CEO of the Sangu Delle Foundation, Dr. Sangu Delle, visited the Tuopare community on July 3rd and pledged to support victims with roofing sheets.

Fulfilling this promise, on September 25th, the Foundation, through its Executive Secretary, Mr. Baghr Francis donated 15 packets of aluzinc roofing sheets to the affected households.

Mr. Baghr carried a message of encouragement from Dr. Delle, assuring the community of the Foundation’s continued support.

Receiving the items in the presence of the Chief, Tendaana, and affected residents, the Assemblyman for the Tuopare Electoral Area, Hon. Augustine Dery, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the victims and the chief for the timely intervention.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Nandom Constituency, Lawyer Richard Kuuire, had also visited the community and supported victims with bags of rice, while NADMO officials assessed the extent of the destruction to plan further relief.

The people of Tuopare remain thankful to all individuals and organizations who have stood with them in this difficult time.