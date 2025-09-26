ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sangu Delle Foundation supports Tuopare community after June 13 rainstorm

By Mohammed Abdulai || Nandom, Upper West Region
Social News Sangu Delle Foundation supports Tuopare community after June 13 rainstorm
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

Following the devastating June 13, 2025 rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the Tuopare Electoral Area, the CEO of the Sangu Delle Foundation, Dr. Sangu Delle, visited the Tuopare community on July 3rd and pledged to support victims with roofing sheets.

Fulfilling this promise, on September 25th, the Foundation, through its Executive Secretary, Mr. Baghr Francis donated 15 packets of aluzinc roofing sheets to the affected households.

Mr. Baghr carried a message of encouragement from Dr. Delle, assuring the community of the Foundation’s continued support.

Receiving the items in the presence of the Chief, Tendaana, and affected residents, the Assemblyman for the Tuopare Electoral Area, Hon. Augustine Dery, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the victims and the chief for the timely intervention.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for Nandom Constituency, Lawyer Richard Kuuire, had also visited the community and supported victims with bags of rice, while NADMO officials assessed the extent of the destruction to plan further relief.

The people of Tuopare remain thankful to all individuals and organizations who have stood with them in this difficult time.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

1 hour ago

The protest left burnt-out cars strewn across the streets of Madagascars capital. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar energy minister sacked amid protests over power cuts

1 hour ago

Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus

1 hour ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

1 hour ago

Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents

1 hour ago

Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 bail Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 ...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Gha...

2 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

3 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line