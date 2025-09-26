USAID initiative advances agriculture and women’s empowerment in Northern Ghana

Launched in 2016, a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) initiative has significantly advanced agricultural development and women’s empowerment in Northern Ghana.

Implemented across 31 districts, including Nandom Municipality in what were then three northern regions (now five), the project was designed to enhance food security, strengthen rural institutions, and improve the resilience of farming communities.

Speaking at a beneficiary engagement meeting on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Mr. Eugene Yirbuor, who designed and managed the project, and played a pivotal role in bringing it to Nandom Municipality and in establishing the Women in Agriculture Platform (WAP), highlighted the project’s objectives. He explained that it aimed to address persistent challenges faced by smallholder farmers while ensuring that women, who make up nearly 70 percent of small-scale farmers, were at the center of interventions.

Mr. Yirbuor noted that the initiative was structured around four key components. It strengthened the institutional capacity of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and their Decentralized Departments of Agriculture, through which Nandom Municipality benefited, including support for the development of a seven-year Development Plan. It promoted citizen participation and accountability in agricultural governance, enhanced women’s economic empowerment through targeted support to female farmers, and integrated peacebuilding strategies developed by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

A flagship outcome of the project is the establishment and strengthening of the Women in Agriculture Platform (WAP), a vibrant network of women’s farmer groups. Existing associations were formalized and resourced, while new ones were established in districts where none previously existed. Originally conceived as grant support, beneficiaries collectively agreed to adopt a revolving loan model, ensuring continued access to finance and long-term sustainability.

Today, the initiative has catalyzed the growth of 43 active women’s groups across Nandom Municipality, achieving remarkable progress. More than 1,500 women farmers now access revolving funds to expand production, purchase inputs, and invest in small agro-processing enterprises, leading to an average 35 percent increase in household incomes. Beneficiaries report higher yields in maize, rice, groundnuts, and vegetables, with surplus produce sold in local markets thereby reducing lean-season food shortages and improving household nutrition.

Through WAP, women have gained stronger collective bargaining power, negotiating better prices with input dealers and produce buyers and reducing exploitation by middlemen. The integration of WANEP’s peacebuilding strategies has also enabled women’s groups to mediate local disputes over land and water access, reducing tensions in farming communities.

Meanwhile, the revolving loan system has successfully recycled funds through three cycles, demonstrating the resilience of the model and the commitment of members to sustain the initiative beyond external funding.

Beyond the numbers, the project has shifted perceptions of women’s roles in agriculture. Women who once farmed in isolation now lead community-based platforms, engage directly with local authorities, and participate in decision-making spaces that shape agricultural policy at the district level.

As Mr. Yirbuor emphasized, the USAID-supported Women in Agriculture initiative leaves behind more than enhanced livelihoods—it has built a legacy of resilience, leadership, and self-reliance among rural women in Nandom Municipality.

According to Mr. Yirbuor, funds for the Women in Agriculture Platform were disbursed in three tranches—GHS 80,000, GHS 95,000, and another GHS 95,000. Through prudent management and the reinvestment of interest from revolving loans, this seed capital has grown into a sustainable fund of nearly GHS 400,000.

The impact on women farmers has been transformative. “It was not easy in the beginning; we suffered a lot,” recalled Gbedeem Jennifer, a WAP member. “This money has truly helped us. We got fertilizers and farm inputs to support our husbands on the farms. In the past, during the rainy season, getting food was a major challenge—but all that has changed.”

For Pognaa Leticia Dogmwin Tantuo, Queenmother of Puffien and Municipal Secretary of WAP, the project has gone beyond improving yields—it has strengthened families and communities. “It has built our capacity. Our husbands also support us now because of the benefits we derive from this project. They assist us to get farmland to cultivate various crops,” she said.

Access to affordable credit remains one of the most valued outcomes. Madam Janet Dizaoghl emphasized this: “It’s not easy to get a loan these days, but with WAP, a lot has changed. We are able to get loans with very low interest rates. We trade with it and also use the profits to take care of family needs.”

By combining access to finance, agricultural inputs, and collective organization, WAP has become a lifeline for women farmers in Nandom and beyond. The platform is not only enabling women to increase productivity and income but also giving them a stronger voice in agricultural decision-making. Importantly, by fostering solidarity and shared responsibility, it has become a driver of peace and resilience in local communities.