Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

The Office of the Oti Regional Minister has dismissed reports linking the Honourable Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, to disputes over the award of school feeding contracts in the region.

In a rejoinder, the Office said the Minister’s attention had been drawn to a publication in the New Crusading Guide of Friday, 12 September 2025, which sought to associate him with disagreements among party executives regarding the contracts.

The statement emphasised that the Regional Minister has “no role whatsoever in the award of school feeding contracts,” stressing that the programme is solely managed and supervised by the Regional School Feeding Co-ordinator.

It explained that the Co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring equitable distribution of contracts to qualified persons in line with established procedures.

“At no point did the Regional Minister take a decision to award a contract to any Regional Executive, let alone the Regional Communications Officer, as alluded to in the earlier publication,” the rejoinder said, adding that beneficiaries of the programme are determined exclusively by the Co-ordinator.

The Office challenged anyone with contrary evidence to publish the full list of beneficiaries, describing attempts to link the Minister to the allegations as “unfounded and misleading.”

It urged the public to disregard the report and assured that Mr Gyapong remains committed to uniting the party in the region, promoting the welfare of the people, and fulfilling his mandate as a presidential appointee.