ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

By Raphael Apetorgbor || Contributor
Education Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

The Office of the Oti Regional Minister has dismissed reports linking the Honourable Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, to disputes over the award of school feeding contracts in the region.

In a rejoinder, the Office said the Minister’s attention had been drawn to a publication in the New Crusading Guide of Friday, 12 September 2025, which sought to associate him with disagreements among party executives regarding the contracts.

The statement emphasised that the Regional Minister has “no role whatsoever in the award of school feeding contracts,” stressing that the programme is solely managed and supervised by the Regional School Feeding Co-ordinator.

It explained that the Co-ordinator is responsible for ensuring equitable distribution of contracts to qualified persons in line with established procedures.

“At no point did the Regional Minister take a decision to award a contract to any Regional Executive, let alone the Regional Communications Officer, as alluded to in the earlier publication,” the rejoinder said, adding that beneficiaries of the programme are determined exclusively by the Co-ordinator.

The Office challenged anyone with contrary evidence to publish the full list of beneficiaries, describing attempts to link the Minister to the allegations as “unfounded and misleading.”

It urged the public to disregard the report and assured that Mr Gyapong remains committed to uniting the party in the region, promoting the welfare of the people, and fulfilling his mandate as a presidential appointee.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

1 hour ago

The protest left burnt-out cars strewn across the streets of Madagascars capital. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar energy minister sacked amid protests over power cuts

1 hour ago

Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus

1 hour ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

1 hour ago

Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents

1 hour ago

Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 bail Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 ...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Gha...

2 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

3 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line