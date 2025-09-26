LUSPA appeals for recruitment to address staffing gaps in Upper West Region

The Acting Regional Director of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) in the Upper West Region, Planner Mrs. Patience Osei-Nyarko Puorideme, has called on the government, through the Local Government Ministry, to urgently recruit qualified personnel to address the acute staff shortage facing the Authority.

In a media interview, Pln. Osei-Nyarko Puorideme revealed that the region’s physical planning functions are severely hampered by a lack of planning officers.

“Out of the eleven districts in the Upper West Region, only seven have a few professional physical planners, while the remaining four have none at all,” she stated.

She disclosed that although the region requires a minimum of 150 staff for effective spatial planning operations, there are currently only 34 personnel serving the entire region.

As a result, non-specialist Assembly staff are performing planning duties, with the Regional Office stepping in only when formally requested.

“The staffing gap has created a major vacuum in the system, leaving many key planning functions unfulfilled,” she lamented.

She urged the Local Government Service, in collaboration with LUSPA, to address this gap by facilitating the recruitment of qualified professionals into the Physical Planning class.

Beyond staffing, she highlighted a severe lack of logistical support. “We don’t have vehicles, motorbikes, computers, or even basic office supplies. Without transport, officers can’t visit sites to monitor development activities, which significantly affects our daily operations,” she explained.

Pln. Osei-Nyarko Puorideme appealed for urgent logistical support from the Ministry to enable LUSPA to effectively carry out its mandate and contribute to building resilient and sustainable cities.

She emphasized that equipping the Authority with the necessary human and material resources is critical to achieving several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 3, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 13.