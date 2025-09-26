ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MITDS graduates 11 PhD scholars

By Samuel Adadi Akapule, Bolgatanga
Education Some of the graduated PhD scholars in group picture with academic staff and the clergy
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Some of the graduated PhD scholars in group picture with academic staff and the clergy

Eleven students have graduated with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Development and Culture from the Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies (MITDS) after completing a rigorous four-year academic programme.

The seventh graduation ceremony, held at the MITDS campus in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, marked yet another academic milestone for the institute, which is affiliated with the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Delivering his address at the ceremony, the President of MITDS, Professor David Millar, disclosed that the institute is preparing to introduce several new PhD programmes aimed at strengthening indigenous knowledge systems and addressing contemporary development challenges from an African perspective.

He mentioned that plans are far advanced to launch PhD programmes in Contemporary Development Communication Studies, Communication Systems, Indigenous Technology and Innovation Studies, under the Faculty of Indigenous and Communication Studies.

Other forthcoming programmes include Gender and Generational Learning, Indigenous and Lifelong Learning, and Soft Science Education under the Faculty of Indigenous Education and Lifelong Learning. Additionally, PhD programmes in Culture and Development Studies, Decolonisation and Heritage Studies are to be offered under the Faculty of Culture and Development Studies.

Professor Millar also highlighted the growing contribution of MITDS to Ghana’s national development agenda. He noted that since its inception, the institute has produced over 37 PhD graduates in addition to numerous other postgraduate students, many of whom are actively contributing to both the public and private sectors.

He further emphasised the institute’s commitment to locally relevant research that produces homegrown solutions and cited, for example, the Grass Charcoal Briquette (GARWASI) Project, an innovation that seeks to replace traditional tree-based charcoal with sustainable grass-based briquettes.

This project, he said, has caught the attention of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Another breakthrough from the institute is the development of brown paper using local grasses, as well as the transformation of grasses into biochar to improve soil fertility, especially on fragile lands.

Professor Millar stated that these innovations hold great potential to trigger the emergence of a major grass-based industry in Northern Ghana. He remarked that grass, once considered a nuisance in the region, can now be reimagined as an economic commodity capable of mitigating the adverse effects of perennial bushfires.

According to him, this would also serve as a proactive response to climate change through carbon sequestration, adding that such innovations reflect the institute’s vision of promoting development through indigenous knowledge systems.

Cross section of the graduated PhD scholars at the graduation ceremony

The Chairman of the MITDS Council, Naa Ganglaar Bog-Belagr Tater V, also reaffirmed MITDS's strong academic track record and announced that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) had reaccredited the institute to continue running its postgraduate programmes.

He disclosed that MITDS had also received institutional reaccreditation, reaffirming its credibility and commitment to quality education.

However, he appealed to government, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to support the institute with infrastructure. These include the construction of a modern library complex, enhancement of ICT infrastructure, and the establishment of a well-equipped conference hall.

He concluded by emphasizing that while MITDS continues to play a vital role in national development, the needed investment in academic infrastructure is critical for the institute to expand its impact and continue producing high-level professionals who are well-versed in indigenous, practical, and transformative approaches to development.

The event attracted a cross-section of academics, traditional authorities, local dignitaries, and members of the community, all gathered to celebrate the scholarly achievements of the graduating class

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

1 hour ago

The protest left burnt-out cars strewn across the streets of Madagascars capital. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar energy minister sacked amid protests over power cuts

1 hour ago

Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus

1 hour ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

1 hour ago

Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents

1 hour ago

Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 bail Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 ...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Gha...

2 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

3 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line