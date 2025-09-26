MITDS graduates 11 PhD scholars

Eleven students have graduated with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Development and Culture from the Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies (MITDS) after completing a rigorous four-year academic programme.

The seventh graduation ceremony, held at the MITDS campus in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, marked yet another academic milestone for the institute, which is affiliated with the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Delivering his address at the ceremony, the President of MITDS, Professor David Millar, disclosed that the institute is preparing to introduce several new PhD programmes aimed at strengthening indigenous knowledge systems and addressing contemporary development challenges from an African perspective.

He mentioned that plans are far advanced to launch PhD programmes in Contemporary Development Communication Studies, Communication Systems, Indigenous Technology and Innovation Studies, under the Faculty of Indigenous and Communication Studies.

Other forthcoming programmes include Gender and Generational Learning, Indigenous and Lifelong Learning, and Soft Science Education under the Faculty of Indigenous Education and Lifelong Learning. Additionally, PhD programmes in Culture and Development Studies, Decolonisation and Heritage Studies are to be offered under the Faculty of Culture and Development Studies.

Professor Millar also highlighted the growing contribution of MITDS to Ghana’s national development agenda. He noted that since its inception, the institute has produced over 37 PhD graduates in addition to numerous other postgraduate students, many of whom are actively contributing to both the public and private sectors.

He further emphasised the institute’s commitment to locally relevant research that produces homegrown solutions and cited, for example, the Grass Charcoal Briquette (GARWASI) Project, an innovation that seeks to replace traditional tree-based charcoal with sustainable grass-based briquettes.

This project, he said, has caught the attention of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Another breakthrough from the institute is the development of brown paper using local grasses, as well as the transformation of grasses into biochar to improve soil fertility, especially on fragile lands.

Professor Millar stated that these innovations hold great potential to trigger the emergence of a major grass-based industry in Northern Ghana. He remarked that grass, once considered a nuisance in the region, can now be reimagined as an economic commodity capable of mitigating the adverse effects of perennial bushfires.

According to him, this would also serve as a proactive response to climate change through carbon sequestration, adding that such innovations reflect the institute’s vision of promoting development through indigenous knowledge systems.

Cross section of the graduated PhD scholars at the graduation ceremony

The Chairman of the MITDS Council, Naa Ganglaar Bog-Belagr Tater V, also reaffirmed MITDS's strong academic track record and announced that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) had reaccredited the institute to continue running its postgraduate programmes.

He disclosed that MITDS had also received institutional reaccreditation, reaffirming its credibility and commitment to quality education.

However, he appealed to government, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to support the institute with infrastructure. These include the construction of a modern library complex, enhancement of ICT infrastructure, and the establishment of a well-equipped conference hall.

He concluded by emphasizing that while MITDS continues to play a vital role in national development, the needed investment in academic infrastructure is critical for the institute to expand its impact and continue producing high-level professionals who are well-versed in indigenous, practical, and transformative approaches to development.

The event attracted a cross-section of academics, traditional authorities, local dignitaries, and members of the community, all gathered to celebrate the scholarly achievements of the graduating class