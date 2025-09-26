Lead, Cadmium found in turmeric, tom brown, and others - FDA Report  

A National Summary Report on Heavy Metal Contaminant Assessment conducted by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed high levels of heavy metals in some selected food and cosmetic products on the Ghanaian market.

The surveillance, across all 16 administrative regions, assessed levels of Lead (Pb), Cadmium (Cd) and Mercury (Hg) in turmeric, cereal mixes (tom brown), bentonite clay (“ayilor”), kohl (“Kaji Kaji”) and some skin-lightening creams and lotions.

The National Summary Report was supported by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and its findings were presented to stakeholders including market women, regulators, health professionals, researchers, industry representatives, consumer advocates and development partners.

The findings revealed that Kohl recorded 77.79 per cent contamination rate for lead, with Upper East and Eastern regions recording 100 per cent contamination rate.

Turmeric recorded 42.09 per cent contamination rate for lead, with Greater Accra and Central regions recording the highest level of contamination.

Cereal Mixes popularly called tom brown also recorded 29 per cent contamination rate for cadmium with North East, Western North, and Oti regions being the most affected.

The Report also revealed that Bentonite Clay, popularly called “Ayilor”, recorded 24.62 per cent contamination rate for lead notably in the North East and Greater Accra regions.

It highlighted that unbranded products, particularly from open markets and retail shops, were the main sources of contamination which raised serious public health concerns.

It, however, said some skin-lightening creams and lotions had 100 per cent compliance in some regions with no mercury contamination detected.

Mr Roderick Kwabena Dadie Agyei, Deputy Chief Executive, Food Division FDA, said the FDA was developing new guidelines to curb the menace, tighten oversight duties for kohl products and put up stronger port surveillance.

He said safety checks for cereal mixes were being expanded and recalls of contaminated brands nationwide had been initiated for affected turmeric products and rollout of stricter inspection of imports.

“The FDA thinks that issues of traceability of food products should be taken seriously. We must know if these food stuffs are coming from galamsey areas so that we stop the supply. The heavy metals are causing birth defects and dire health challenges. We need to stop the galamsey and change our agricultural practices,” Mr Agyei said.

Rev Dr Emmanuel Kyerematen Amoah, Health Specialist, UNICEF Ghana, said the smallest amount of lead in the body could damage developing organs of children, reduce their IQ, impair their learning, and cause kidney and heart-related diseases.

He said reducing lead in consumer products was a collaborative responsibility, adding that “this report is not the end, it is … a call to decisive action. We owe it to our children, our families and the generations yet unborn to make this country safe from the devastating effects of lead.

“We must develop and enforce standards and regulations for lead in consumer items. We must support trade groups and businesses to properly register their products and seek for safer alternatives for public health protection,” the Health Specialist said.

GNA