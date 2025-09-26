Mother, children survive car crash on Atafoa highway

ModernGhana logo
A road accident occurred on Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025, on the Atafoa Highway in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, involving three vehicles: a Sprinter bus (CR 1466-22), a taxi (AS 5533-19), and a Mitsubishi Lancer (GT 8233-V).

The incident, which happened around 6:40 a.m., saw the Lancer—carrying a woman and two children on their way to church at Barekese—collide head-on with the taxi at high speed before crashing into the Sprinter bus.

The impact caused the Lancer to suddenly catch fire, with its bonnet and entire front section burning to ashes. Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying, as thick smoke engulfed the area.

The woman, who was driving the Lancer, sustained injuries and was rushed to County Hospital at Abrepo, near Kumasi Girls' Senior High School. The two children who were with her were rescued safely, according to reports.

An eyewitness, identified as Uncle Atta, recounted that personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the police arrived at the scene swiftly. “They managed to contain the blaze within 45 minutes and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses and equipment,” he said.

Both the taxi and Sprinter bus suffered extensive damage to their front sections. However, authorities confirmed that no fatalities occurred in the accident.

The police have since commenced investigations into the cause of the crash, while fire officials are urging drivers to exercise caution, especially during the morning rush hours.

