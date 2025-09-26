ModernGhana logo
MTN MoMoFest storms Kumasi with Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert

MobileMoney Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, is set to thrill customers in Kumasi as the MoMo Festival (MoMoFest) makes its stop at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow with an electrifying Rapperholic Concert headlined by award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The MoMo Festival, which has been running in different parts of the country, is designed to deepen financial inclusion, raise awareness about MoMo fraud prevention, and showcase how mobile money can make everyday transactions easier and more rewarding.

Alfred Hammond, SeniorManager, Fintech Marketing, MobileMoney LTD explained that MoMoFest is more than just an entertainment event. He said MoMoFest is a movement to make financial services accessible, relatable, and rewarding for all, while educating the public on how to stay safe from fraudsters.

Tomorrow’s event features a Cashless Market and Fair where over 50 vendors will offer goods and services to patrons who can conveniently pay with MoMo. There will also be fun activities including the MoMo Keteke, drama performances, a game show, and the grand Artiste Night in partnership with Sarkcess Music. In Kumasi, the climax will be the Rapperholic concert, which promises an exciting line-up of artistes to entertain patrons.

Entry to the cashless fair is free, and all that is required is for customers to download the MoMo app. For the Rapperholic concert, tickets can be secured by referring friends through the app. Customers who refer five friends will receive two regular tickets, while those who refer twenty friends will receive two VIP tickets. MTN has also arranged transportation for 100 winners from Accra to join the event in Kumasi.

Mr. Hammond reminded the public to stay alert during the festive period by observing the three golden rules of MoMo: never disclose your PIN, never allow strangers to transact on your behalf, and remember that official MTN/MoMo calls only come from 0244300000. He cautioned customers against falling for scams such as MoMo Capital investment offers, stressing that details of all legitimate MTN promotions and activities can be confirmed on the official social media handles. Fraud cases, he added, can be reported via *170# or to [email protected].

He assured customers that the MoMo platform remains very secure, and fraudsters can only succeed if customers grant them access through phone calls, text messages, or suspicious links.

MoMoFest in Kumasi is being organized in partnership with MTN Enterprise Business, aYo Insurance, GCB Bank PLC, FNB Bank, and Sarkcess Music. The two-day celebration kicks off tomorrow, September 27, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the cashless fair, climaxing with the Rapperholic Concert.

Source: MTN Ghana

