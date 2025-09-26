Four trapped, three confirmed dead in galamsey pit collapse in Twifo Mampong

Three persons have been confirmed dead, and four others still trapped underground in a tragic incident at a galamsey site when a pit they were digging for gold collapsed on them at Twifo Mampong on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

According to reports, four of the seven individuals involved in the illegal mining operation were working underground while three others operated a pumping machine at the surface.

The report indicated that a survivor rushed to raise the alarm after the collapse.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, Mr Isaac Yawson, revealed that preliminary findings suggested the pit belonged to a known illegal miner and the young men had allegedly entered the pit at night without the owner's consent.

The DCE had since ordered the immediate arrest of the pit owner as rescue efforts continue.

GNA